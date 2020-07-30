Get To Know: Dizzy

All the way from Toronto, Canada, Katie, Charlie, Mackenzie and Alex make up Dizzy. The indie-pop band are making beautifully candid tracks fronted by Katie’s wistful vocals. Speaking on their new album, The Sun and Her Scorch (out 31st July), Katie said, “I wanted to be completely honest about the things nobody ever wants to admit, like being jealous of your friends or pushing away the people who love you. So instead of being about romantic heartbreak, it’s really about self-heartbreak.”

There is naivety and honesty to their lyrics as they experience life as young people in today’s society. Their lyricism paired with their dreamy indie-pop sound, is a perfect combination and we definitely suggest listening to their tracks in the sunshine. You really do just get lost in the wonderful music they’re making!

As well as checking out their new album The Sun and Her Scorch this Friday, definitely check out their back catalogue of tracks to perfectly accompany your summer days! Get to know the foursome as Katie answers this week's Qs...

Credit: Pooneh Ghana

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We’re four friends from Toronto. The three guys are brothers. I met them in high school and we started making music together as a band shortly after we graduated.

2) Describe your sound in three words.

Pop for emos.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My drummer Charlie. I was applying to university when he told me he was gonna try to pursue music after we graduated grade 12. I remember thinking he was equally insane and brave. I didn’t know anybody who had done that before, and when he asked if I wanted to make a band together I took the leap.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

As a lyricist I’ve always looked up to female songwriters. It’s not a conscious thing, I just find the songs that resonate most with me are written by women. Regina Spektor, Lucy Dacus, Fiona Apple, Joni Mitchell, Molly Rankin.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new album…

We decided in the summer of 2019 to rent a cottage up north and just write. We started recording in the fall at a studio in Montreal called Mechanicland. It was an old church that had been converted into a studio. We did the bulk of recording there and then brought the rest of it home and finished the record in our basement.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Lots of dancing. Lots of feelings.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Finishing this record has been the most rewarding feat so far. We decided to produce it ourselves which was overwhelming but fulfilling.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I get starstruck by literally anyone. I saw a local radio host at a show once and freaked out. Like would not/could not go say hi if I tried. Not sure what that says about me? Easily excitable? Total dweeb?

Meeting Oh Wonder for the first time was traumatizing because we’ve looked up to them for so long. Definitely had to chill myself out before we started touring together so as to not be escorted out by show security. Luckily they are the most easy going humans and are immune to weirdos like me.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

One of my favourite records of all time is Bleed American by Jimmy Eat World.

10) When can we see you live?

We're playing Lafayette on November 18th. Cannot wait.