Get To Know: Dylan Fraser

At just 19 years old, Dylan Fraser is creating music that feels uniquely sonic to him. Quirky, dark and distorted, Dylan has an eclectic list of inspirations, including the likes of Radiohead, Lorde and Kanye West. He says “what I love about them is that you never know what you’re gonna get next. They’re constantly evolving and switching things up.” This is something that is definitely echoed in Dylan’s music – full of twists and turns.

In a similar lane as Billie Eilish, Dylan is definitely one for fans of her. If this is where he’s beginning, we can only imagine what’s to come.

Credit: Trackie McLeod

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Dylan Fraser. I’m 19 and I’m from a small town in Scotland.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Sad, distorted, chaos.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I’ve always had this gut feeling since I was a toddler that music was meant to be my chosen path in life. My parents played a lot of music growing up and my mum can sing and play guitar so I guess that inspired me from early on.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Radiohead, Lorde and Kanye West. What I love about them is that you never know what you’re gonna get next. They’re constantly evolving and switching things up.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

My writing process for my EP The Storm usually starts with an idea/concept that I write in my bedroom in Scotland. I then take those ideas into the studio and see how far I can push them. The Storm EP was written over the space of four months and throughout that time my life got kinda crazy and I was going through the motions. Some days were good, some days were really s**t and I was just tying to figure everything out.

View the lyrics Blinden eyes, undefined

Losing vision in the night

The light, it dies, waters rise

Fill my lungs and watch me die



Sold my soul at market price

Hope I make it out alive

Burn like wildfire taking flight

Let it rise, rise, rise



Gonna weather the storm

Don't care whether it pours down

The heavens will fall

I'll be there for the fallout

Gonna weather the storm

I'll be there for it all

Lightning cries, I'll let it strike me down

Let it strike me down

Let it strike me down



Hurricane, what's your game?

Take my breath and take my name

Frozen lake, watch it break

Think I'm drowning, can't escape



Sold my soul at market price

Hope I make it out alive

Burn like wildfire taking flight

Let it rise, rise, rise



Gonna weather the storm

Don't care whether it pours down

The heavens will fall

I'll be there for the fallout

Gonna weather the storm

I'll be there for it all

Lightning cries, I'll let it strike me down

Let it strike me down

Let it strike me down Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Concepts. I love the idea of doing a concept show around a project I’ve made. Expect energy but also moments of more stripped back songs.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Probably having my track 'Vipers' featured in FIFA21 that was such a crazy moment for me. I remember I got told 'Vipers' was being used for something but I hadn’t been told what yet and I texted my friend “imagine it’s FIFA” never in a million years expecting it to be... and well.. it was?!??

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I wish haha. I’m from a small town in Scotland and I spent a lot of time by myself in my room growing up and only now am I starting to travel a lot more and meet new exciting people. So fingers crossed soon!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Imogen Heap. I’ve been listening to a lot of her older stuff lately, it’s so timeless. I truly feel like she shaped a lot of what modern music is today.

10) When can we see you live?

Soon!!!!!! After this pandemic is over I wanna perform like ASAP! Stay tuned.