Get To Know: Easy Life

Leicester lads Easy Life are being thrust into our MTV PUSH Get To Know spotlight this week.

Having come together in 2017, Murray, Lewis, Sam, Jordan and Olly have already clocked up a sold out tour and millions of streams on Spotify with their genre-spanning, hip hop-inspired, chilled indie. Their sound is as easy going as the guys themselves. Right now it seem they're simply enjoying doing what they love and that's shining through in their music and their ever-growing fanbase.

Ahead of their headline slot on the BBC Introducing Stage at Glastonbury tomorrow, frontman Murray introduces us to the world of Easy Life...

Easy Life

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hey MTV! We’re a band from Leicester called Easy Life, made up of five gorgeous and incredibly talented young men. We’ve been making music together for about 18 months now and we are having the best time. Low key very gassed to be talking to MTV. Many hours spent watching YO! MTV Raps.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Some mad vibes.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I think we would all answer this question differently. However, for me I kind of just fell into it. I’d always just play in my house for hours and hours and eventually someone heard those songs and stuck me in a studio. I’m still now even sure I really like making music but it’ll do for now (just kidding- lol).

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Too many to start dropping names. Apologies.

View the lyrics It was pizza slices and shakes

Morning sunshine awaits

She cut to the chase

In such an elegant way

She's got delicate tastes

And such a smile on her face

But sex is better when baked

(Everybody knows it)

(And the film we watched)

All the critics chose it

(Joining up the dots)

We're becoming the closest

Quickly grab the camera

Show me all your favourite poses



And it was fun, in the sun

With the windows down

And every time that she comes around

We do it the old way

Feeling okay

I'm loving her scent and she loves my sound

And every time that I lay her down

It feels like Sunday

Feeling okay



We're only slightly East of Eden

For days, of better eatin'

She's my low-key queen

And there ain't no chance of treason

I've never had a reason

Cause I'm worshipping some

New shit now

That's unchartered territory

Yeah, we're on sacred ground

So quit messing around

And we could

Graduate from the ounces to pounds

And we should

Not get stuck in our ways

But I know some things never change



The type of girl to only type in lowercase

Hid behind her iPhone but I knew her face

When she hears my messages, I never chase

Cause both of us too busy for these silly games

I've never seen her type in uppercase



That kind of energy is rare these days

She's finishing my sentences in better ways

And we won't leave the house but I can't complain



And it was fun, in the sun

With the windows down

And every time that she comes around

We do it the old way

Feeling okay

I'm loving her scent and she loves my sound

And every time that I lay her down

It feels like Sunday

Feeling okay



She makes me feel like a Sunday

Now everyday feels like a Sunday

She makes me feel like a Sunday

Now everyday feels like a Sunday



And it was fun, in the sun

With the windows down

And every time that she comes around

We do it the old way

Feeling okay

I'm loving her scent and she loves my sound

And every time that I lay her down

It feels like Sunday

Feeling okay



And it was fun, in the sun (She makes me feel like a Sunday)

With the windows down

And every time she comes around

(Now every day feels like a Sunday) We do it the old way

Feeling okay

(Yeah she makes me feel like a Sunday) I'm loving her scent and

She loves my sound

And every time that I lay her down

(Now every day feels like a Sunday) It feels like Sunday

Feeling okay Writer(s): OLIVER CASSIDY, MURRAY CAMERON MATRAVERS, ROB MILTON, SAMUEL EDWARD HEWITT, JORDAN BIRTLES, ROBERT JAMES MILTON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

We have a new single dropping mid July called ‘Earth’. This was a lot of fun to write and is a song that means a lot lyrically. We started with the drum loop which we sampled from an old 70s funk record and then we added the chords. From there, the rest is history as they say, as it all kind of just fell together.

I wanted to write a song that shone a light on our generation and said ‘wake the f**k up!!’. We are all so concerned with our online social media presences and neglect the things that are of the utmost importance, namely the environment in this instance. Sometimes I feel terribly isolated. I reckon I could find some comfort in the idea of a future where our children won’t be fighting for limited recourses however currently that is an unlikely scenario. The world is a f**ked up place.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Our live shows are the five of us having a blast. Lots of jazz-inspired breaks and dirty hip hop beats but also a lot of emotion. We give a lot of ourselves away on stage which is something that has always been important to us - come check it out y'allllll!

Easy Life

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

This questionnaire/interview.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I once looked in the mirror but won’t do that again in a hurry for fear of being totally overwhelmed. Real talk though, no, I’m not cool enough to get into the sort of places you might find these ‘celebrities’. To be honest, the idea of celebrity I find very depressing. People are people. So what right?

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Lots and lots of Bee Gees.

10) When can we see you live?

We are touring the UK in October, the US in December and Europe somewhere in between I think. See you there.