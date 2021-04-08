Get To Know: ENNY

With the buzz around ENNY at the moment, it’s hard to believe that she’s only released four singles! Her breakthrough track ‘Peng Black Girls’ released back in October 2020 was a celebration of Black women and culture and gained her hordes of fans including the likes of Summer Walker and Skepta. The track was then followed up by a remix from Jorja Smith.

ENNY has been posting freestyles on YouTube since 2018 and was then signed to Jorja Smith’s label FAMM after her self-released debut single ‘He’s Not Into You’. Since then, she’s gone on to be playlisted at Radio 1, record a COLORS session with Jorja Smith and has recently performed on the legendary music show Later With Jools Holland.

ENNY says she’s always wanted to be a rapper since she was in primary school and has always been exposed to music since she was young, with J. Cole being her favourite artist growing up and her mum’s gospel records having a big impact on her. After graduating uni, ENNY tried to get into the film industry. However, after a couple of years she decided to follow her true passion of music and fully commit herself to the industry. The rest as they say is history and we’re so happy she decided to follow her passion and introduce us to her sound! She is a brilliant example of the amazing female rappers coming out of the UK and we can’t wait to see more from her this year.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is ENNY and I am a rapper and singer from the South East of London!

2) Who/what inspired you to start a career in music?

My love of music was inspired by my dad. He definitely sparked something and from then I always knew I wanted to do music professionally at some point.

3) Who are your biggest musical influences?

My biggest music influences vary through particular points in my life. As a child it was a lot of gospel like Mary Mary because of my mum. Then getting a bit older it was Dizzee Rascal, Kano and a lot garage and grime because of my older brother and my sister's obsession with keeping pirate radio on through the night! Then as I started finding my own lane it became Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, J. Cole...anything that makes you feel.

4) Tell us about the writing and recording process of your new release…

The recording process was very natural for ‘Same Old’. It was my first proper session and my last day at work after I had quit my job. I remember sitting in the back watching Paya Joe and Casper start developing this soulful beat and just thinking ‘wow’. By the end of the session I just remember feeling that we had done something special. So it's even more special now like 18 months later to perform the same song on Jools Holland with the same guys that helped produce it. Which is also why my upcoming EP is so special because of the collaborative process behind its development. It makes it more than just one person's journey.

5) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think my biggest career highlight so far is watching the impact and message of 'Peng Black Girls' connect universally. What I thought was just a song that would just to connect to a couple black girls in London actually translated to a lot people around the world. So to receive messages from young girls and older women saying that the song made them love themselves was mind blowing.

Dark skin, light skin, medium tone

Permed tings, braids, got minis afros

Thick lips got hips some of us don't

Big nose contour some of us won't

Never wanna put us in the media bro

Want a fat booty like Kardashians? (No)

Want a fat booty like my Aunty got yo

Wheel up the bloodclart tell her reload it

I've got the camera my girls are posing

I need some back up then my ones are

Rolling Grown woman ting so I'm never at risk

Mind my own business so

I'm never in mess. Who am I?

I ain't bait Get a slice of the cake

Want a house with a view

And a new pair of shoes

Keep it real from the jump

Gucci gang little pump

Little vibe, little bass,

Little kick, little snare

Little lies big truths

Do you, they don't care

Do you, they don't care

Get ya ass out box and build up from there

I don't have a gang with me

But I still walk with a gangster lean

And rock Nike's cause we think they're

Clean MJ leather jacket, beat it Billie Jean

MJ leather jacket cause I think I'm bad

That's cool I like it The growth

The light The pain The fight

We love We fight We hurt We cry

He paid the price You'll be alright

I think I need some time away

Itook a little time I prayed

We gon be alright ok

Alright ok Alright ok Alright

I think I need some time away

I took a little time I prayed We gon be

Alright ok Alright ok Alright ok Alright ok

See I've got so many verses

Type em or put in cursive

Deep like I'm burying hearses

Preach like I'm doing up churches

Sin for a bit I got urges

They got Chanel bags and purses

And I've got some mashed up Vans

That I won't throw away cause

I'm needy and hurting I keep it in cause I

Can I've seen the drinks and the cans, cans

I think it's in my genetics

So the gin and the juice that I drink

I'm in debited So if I fall off its expected

Wow Gather your thoughts and collect them now Penny for my

Thoughts make a fortune boaw How you keep rapping off beat bro

How Talking bout your getting on the track sis when Everyone

Is here we don't more friends Just do you you ain't gotta pretend

Just do you you ain't gotta pretend

He was doing school

While they were doing ends

Now he's doing money and them man are doing pen

You know about 6 or 5 of them

In You know about half of them men

Follow trends

He said to me they put guns in the

Streets That's what they wanted for me

I said G someone can fix you a plate

But no one can force you to eat

Like when will he see himself as a King

And not just a pawn in these streets

And when will we come together as a tribe

And be what's intended to be

I just wanna be free

I think I need some time away

Itook a little time I prayed

We gon be alright ok Alright ok Alright

Ok Alright I think I need some time away

I took a little time I prayed

We gon be alright ok Alright ok

6) Who would you be your dream collaboration and why?

For full circle reasons I’ll have to say J. Cole.

7) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I don’t think I could get starstruck I always play it cool and geek out to my friends later.

8) If you could only listen to one song on repeat for the rest of time what would it be and why?

Daft Punk - 'Face to Face' is definitely a contender. I remember falling in love with this song at like 17, it always made me feel like I was in a TV show on my way from college.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

A couple of Kylie Minogue bangers.

10) What can we expect from your live shows?

A hell of a show lol!

11) Have you got any fun livestreams/online events planned for this year? / When can we see you live?

If all goes to plan with Covid I’m performing at All Points East festival in August.