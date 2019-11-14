With a DJ dad and producer uncle, as well as a childhood soundtracked by hip-hop and punk, it seemed only natural for brothers Rhys and Harvey to start making their own music. And the result is a captivating mix of different sounds.

Their lyrics dwell on different facets of everyday life, against a backdrop of rave-ready instrumentals and hip-hop influenced beats…

This week, we get to know…Everyone You Know! The boys chat going on tour with Professor Green, dreaming of meeting their fav footballers, and the inspiration behind their career…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We are brothers from the outskirts of London. Rhys Kirkby-Cox and Harvey Kirkby (same dad, different mums).

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Honest. Real. Raw.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Music was something we always loved! Our family were bang into their music, so we always had tunes playing round the house. Our dad used to DJ and my uncle used to produce, so that was sort of our introduction to it. But just our love for the music was what inspired us to start making it.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

There are so many to be honest. It would be unfair to only name a couple. Our first real love for music was the 90s East Coast hip hop scene. So everything from Wu-Tang to Biggie. Also Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy, Kano, Frank Sinatra, Marvin Gaye etc etc. The list could go on all day.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

All the tracks off our latest EP were made so close together, so it feels like a real moment in time and a little window into our life. The process for this EP was a really simple one to be honest, we decided we were gonna be express exactly how we were feeling at the point of making the tunes. That’s why the EP offers such a range of emotions and sounds.

View the lyrics I used to know this girl, she used to dance

She used to live in my mind and play in my heart

I used to know this girl, she used to move

She used to tell me a lie, then show me the proof



But she don't dance no more

She don't dance no more

No, she don't dance no more

Said, she don't dance no more



So I don't either

I don't either

So I don't either



I used to know this girl, she used to rave

She used to pick me up, and put me back in my place

I used to know this girl, she was electric

But she don't dance no more, I need to accept it

She used to dance to the break of dawn, play the song

Man it's wrong, it won't take you long

Raving non stop baby til the day has gone

Maybe I'm the one that messed up

She used to dance til the morning come, more then one rum

Drinking til the dawn is done

Pouring some more liquor til we're yawning

But I'm thinking I'm just tryna get love



She don't dance no more

She don't dance no more

She don't dance no more

Said, she don't

Said, she don't dance no more



She don't dance no more

Said, she don't



I used to know this girl, she used to dance

She used to live in my mind and play in my heart

I used to know this girl, she used to move

She used to tell me a lie, then show me the proof

She used to dance til the sun was up, one to love, loved her

We were young and drunk and dumb, done with this ship

It sunk I'm numb and now I'll just try forget her

She used to dance til the morning come, more then one rum

Drinking til the dawn is done

Pouring some more liquor til we're yawning

But I'm thinking I'm just tryna get love



She don't dance no more

She don't dance no more

She don't dance no more

Said, she don't

Said, she don't dance no more



So I don't either

I don't either

So I don't either



She don't dance no more

She don't dance no more

She don't dance no more

Said, she don't

Said, she don't dance no more Writer(s): DAVID ROBERTS, RHYS KIRKBY COX, HARVEY KIRKBY Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I think the live shows offer a lot of energy and a lot of heavier moments. We have tunes like ‘Anarchy’, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Money’ that really get people hyped up. But we also have the real hands in the air sing along moments with ‘Wasted Love’, ‘Our Generation’ and ‘She Don’t Dance’ that make the crowd feel a bit more emotional. So I think you can expect to be mosh pitting one minute, and crying on your pals shoulders the next.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think we have had quite a few cool things happen in the last few months. So it would be really hard to pick one particular highlight. Becoming the brand ambassadors for Reebok, playing Reading and Leeds, featuring on the FIFA soundtrack, all of these are things that we have literally dreamed of since we were little. So yeah it would have to be one of them three things at this point.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

To be completely honest, no we haven’t. I think there is only a handful of people I would feel star struck by. Probably Becks, Thierry Henry and maybe Kano. They were probably my three biggest idols growing up! So I think meeting any of them would be mad. But until then, I’ll hold it together.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

aha - 'Take On Me'

The Cure - 'Close To Me'

Two proper belters, but I don’t think people would be expecting me to be banging them out in the motor like I do. Love a bit of 80’s. Also, ‘Remember Me’ from the Coco (Disney) soundtrack. What a tune!

10) When can we see you live?

We are currently in the middle of our first ever UK tour at the moment. And I think a couple of dates still have a few tickets left! If you're not able to make any of those dates we are touring with Professor Green from November 16th through 28th! BUZZING for that.