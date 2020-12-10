Get To Know: Finn Askew
This week we introduce you to the super cool artist and Matty Healy fanboy Finn Askew for our Get To Know!
From a small town in Somerset, 19-year-old Finn Askew wrote his debut single, like most Gen Z artists, in his bedroom. The single ‘Roses’, now has over 2 million streams on Spotify alone, and is a great introduction to the soulful, hip-hop influenced artist.
Growing up listening to classic old-school acts like Nirvana and The Beach Boys, when he entered his teens, Finn says music of US hip-hop acts such as Juice WRLD and Lil Peep really started to influence his sound – something you can definitely hear in his tracks. His music is an awesome melting pot of indie, hop-hop, R&B and jazz; completely crossing genres and boundaries, paired with honest lyrics about teen romance and emotion. Each of the tracks we’ve currently heard off his debut EP highlight how creative and fluid he is with his sound, and his raw and raspy vocal really shines. Visually, his music videos are super captivating, colourful and distinctively unique.
We’ve only seen a glimpse of the talents of Finn Askew, and we’re super excited to see what’s to come!
1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…
My name is Finn Askew I’m 19 years old and I live in a small countryside town called Wellington, south west of England.
2) Describe your sound in three words…
New, cool, beautiful.
3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?
I don’t think there was a specific person who inspired me, I feel like it was more the dream of being able to make music for the rest of my life and live comfy. There’s nothing I’d want more so I guess that’s what inspired me to do it as a career.
4) Who are your biggest musical influences?
I was really into old rock bands growing up like Nirvana and The Smiths. I also used to rinse The Beach Boys, but when I got to my teenage years I really got influenced by a lot of American rap people like, XXXTENTACION, Lip Peep, Juice WRLD etc. I mean I got other influences from across the board but those are my biggest I’d say.
5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…
My latest body of art is going to be my debut EP. I mean I’ve been spending at least the past year writing for it and it’s been so fun. The songs on the EP came from loads of different places, like 'Roses' I wrote in my bedroom a very long time ago and my favourite song 'Buttercup' I wrote last October in LA. So yeah, I feel like this EP is a track list of some of the best songs I’ve written over the passed few years.
6) What can we expect from your live shows?
A complete mazza!
7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?
I think going to LA last year in October to write for a week is my biggest highlight, it’s such a sick place. I’ve always wanted to go there and envisioned myself going there so it was massive!
8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?
Yes it was when I first went to see The 1975 play in Plymouth, I remember Matt Healy coming on stage and I just started crying like a fangirl, swear that guy is just too cool.
9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?
Listen to a bit of classical now and again, can’t lie it’s pops off, gets me too gassed lol.