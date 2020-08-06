Get To Know: Freddie Long

This first thing you notice when listening to alt-indie pop singer Freddie Long, is the raspy, gravelly quality to his voice that is so distinct and inviting. He perfectly floats between the indie-alt-pop world, dipping more or less into each genre on different tracks. Fans of Tom Grennan and Lewis Capaldi, Freddie's for you! The Brighton native first started uploading performances online and it soon spiralled from there. Now he has fans all over the world – us being one of them!

Speaking on his latest EP These Darker Days, Freddie says the writing process happened “pretty naturally”. The EP is a raw display of his emotions and there’s a real sense of reflectiveness in his writing, particularly on the final track ‘Facedown’ which was recorded as a voice memo. It’s honest, open, and a brilliant presentation of his vocal ability and lyricism.

With a UK drive-to tour in the works, with Freddie playing a gig in people’s gardens, can we put ourselves forward for a tour date please?!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name’s Freddie Long. I’m from a small town near Brighton, UK called Heathfield. It’s full of fields and cows…

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Alt-indie pop.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Growing up there was always music on around the house, like The Verve, Jamiroquai, etc which definitely opened up my ears to new sounds. I have always been into music, listening whenever I could. So at 14/15 I bought a guitar and learned the songs I liked at the time, very badly but over time I started playing around and writing melodies. I remember going to Reading Festival when I was 16 and being blown away, it was my first taste of live music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Linkin Park was definitely a big inspiration growing out of my teens. Their style was something I’d never heard before. The raw vocal coming through mixed with the modern production. I thought it was really cool. I was an indie teen growing up.. lol.. listening to bands like Underneath - heavy music but to this day their chorus melodies are maddd. On the other side, I listened to a lot of soul, James Brown, Bill Withers etc.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Hmm so the writing side of the latest EP These Darker Days happened pretty naturally. After months of writing and listening back to demos, these tracks felt as if they worked well together. I never like to go into a session set on what I’m going to write about - I find it becomes forced and doesn’t work, but that’s just me. The recording process is always fun. A good friend Dane Etteridge produced the EP. We had great chemistry and shared the same vision for these tracks.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I MISS THIS A LOT!! At the beginning of the year, we managed to get over to Germany for the first time… it was unreal! We had lots planned this year with live and it was our first real year playing with the band, so it’s still quite new. However, the shows we played felt great! Buzzing to get back out.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Releasing my latest EP These Darker Days. Although there have been some amazing moments, this project felt very close to me so it felt great to get it out.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Funny story... I meet Prince Harry once, very briefly!! It was in a bar in London and he walked passed me on the way to the toilet. I had a few drinks so I went up to him with open arms... next thing I know his security from nowhere rush out and grab me. Was jokes!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Caleborate - 'Caught Up' (being played a few times a day right now).

10) When can we see you live?

Hopefully soon! I don’t think we’ll be able to do anything this year due to the situation. We are in the process of planning a UK drive-to tour... basically I’ll drive around the UK playing a set outside people's houses/in gardens, at a safe distance of course.