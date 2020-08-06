MTV Push

Get To Know: Freddie Long

We chat to indie singer-songwriter Freddie Long about his love for Linkin Park, drive-to tours, and meeting Prince Harry!

Thursday, August 6, 2020 - 09:00

This first thing you notice when listening to alt-indie pop singer Freddie Long, is the raspy, gravelly quality to his voice that is so distinct and inviting. He perfectly floats between the indie-alt-pop world, dipping more or less into each genre on different tracks. Fans of Tom Grennan and Lewis Capaldi, Freddie's for you! The Brighton native first started uploading performances online and it soon spiralled from there. Now he has fans all over the world – us being one of them!

Speaking on his latest EP These Darker Days, Freddie says the writing process happened “pretty naturally”. The EP is a raw display of his emotions and there’s a real sense of reflectiveness in his writing, particularly on the final track ‘Facedown’ which was recorded as a voice memo. It’s honest, open, and a brilliant presentation of his vocal ability and lyricism.

With a UK drive-to tour in the works, with Freddie playing a gig in people’s gardens, can we put ourselves forward for a tour date please?!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name’s Freddie Long. I’m from a small town near Brighton, UK called Heathfield. It’s full of fields and cows… 

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Alt-indie pop.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Growing up there was always music on around the house, like The Verve, Jamiroquai, etc which definitely opened up my ears to new sounds. I have always been into music, listening whenever I could. So at 14/15 I bought a guitar and learned the songs I liked at the time, very badly but over time I started playing around and writing melodies. I remember going to Reading Festival when I was 16 and being blown away, it was my first taste of live music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Linkin Park was definitely a big inspiration growing out of my teens. Their style was something I’d never heard before. The raw vocal coming through mixed with the modern production. I thought it was really cool. I was an indie teen growing up.. lol.. listening to bands like Underneath - heavy music but to this day their chorus melodies are maddd. On the other side, I listened to a lot of soul, James Brown, Bill Withers etc. 

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Hmm so the writing side of the latest EP These Darker Days happened pretty naturally. After months of writing and listening back to demos, these tracks felt as if they worked well together. I never like to go into a session set on what I’m going to write about - I find it becomes forced and doesn’t work, but that’s just me. The recording process is always fun. A good friend Dane Etteridge produced the EP. We had great chemistry and shared the same vision for these tracks. 

Freddie Long - Fade

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I MISS THIS A LOT!! At the beginning of the year, we managed to get over to Germany for the first time… it was unreal! We had lots planned this year with live and it was our first real year playing with the band, so it’s still quite new. However, the shows we played felt great!  Buzzing to get back out. 

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Releasing my latest EP These Darker Days. Although there have been some amazing moments, this project felt very close to me so it felt great to get it out. 

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Funny story... I meet Prince Harry once, very briefly!! It was in a bar in London and he walked passed me on the way to the toilet. I had a few drinks so I went up to him with open arms... next thing I know his security from nowhere rush out and grab me. Was jokes!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Caleborate - 'Caught Up' (being played a few times a day right now).

10) When can we see you live?

Hopefully soon! I don’t think we’ll be able to do anything this year due to the situation. We are in the process of planning a UK drive-to tour... basically I’ll drive around the UK playing a set outside people's houses/in gardens, at a safe distance of course.

Latest News

Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King
Get To Know Freddie Long
Get To Know: Freddie Long
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Recalls Her First Experience Of Racism Aged 9
Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video
Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Spark Dating Rumours After Holidaying Together
Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Getting Her Lip Fillers Dissolved
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Melanie C announced for Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
All-Star Artist Line Up Revealed For Virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On!
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy
Molly-Mae Hague Says She's ‘Desensitised’ To Hate As She Shares Insight Into Cruel DMs
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Stepping Back From Social Media For His Mental Health
Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes

More From MTV Push

Get To Know Freddie Long
Get To Know: Freddie Long
MTV Push - YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know TWST
Get To Know: twst
Get To Know - Alana Maria
Get To Know: Alana Maria
Get To Know JONES
Get To Know: JONES
Tate McRae - MTV PUSH
Tate McRae
Tate McRae (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know Rebecca Garton
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton
Get To Know GRACEY
Get To Know: GRACEY
Get To Know Joy Club
Get To Know: Joy Club
Get To Know: Sports Team
Get To Know: Sports Team
Get To Know Piers James
Get To Know: Piers James

Trending Articles

Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King
Lili Reinhart Reveals She Was Worried About Being ‘Vilified’ For Coming Out As Bisexual
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video
Get To Know Freddie Long
Get To Know: Freddie Long
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal