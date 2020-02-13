Get To Know: girl in red
Turning your world red this week, is girl in red…
Hailing from Norway, Marie - aka girl in red - writes, produces and records her music in her bedroom. Since starting her girl in red project in 2017, Marie has gained worldwide attention and a cult following. With songs that talk about the girls she fancies and her relationships with women, Marie has already been heralded as a gay icon for the young generation. Not that it was her intention - it’s purely her raw honesty that drew her listeners to become committed fans to the singer-songwriter.
We sat down with the 20 year old superwoman and found out all about her influences, career highlights and more...
1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…
I’m Marie and I’m 20 years old. I'm from Norway and I make music. I write, record and produce everything on my own, which is dope so I call myself a superwoman ;)
2) Describe your sound in three words…
World in red.
3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?
No one really inspired me to pursue music. I’ve been inspired by the music I make to continue making new music, and then eventually after many years of working it slowly turned into a career!
4) What are your biggest musical influences?
I used to listen to a lot of radio pop music when I was growing up, and when I turned 14 I started finding my own music and getting a more defined music taste. I started listening to The Smiths and other indie legends. I feel like you can hear those influences in my music today.
5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…
I always start out in my room and just jamming in Logic. Always tryna find something that makes me excited. Then I just try out a lot of ideas to see what I like the most. I'll do this until I feel like I don’t need to add anything more, then I do arrangements and tweaks here and there.
6) What can we expect from your live shows?
Some intense rock sh*t.
7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?
Having my own headline tour and a whole ass tour bus was really sick.
8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?
When I was a kid I met an Idol contestant in Norway and he signed my CD. I thought that was the dopest of day of my life. I was a also wearing this ugly hat thingy and he gave me a compliment about it and I still keep that sh*t lmao.
9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?
My own music lol.
10) When can we see you live?
Coachella baby!