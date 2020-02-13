Get To Know: girl in red

Hailing from Norway, Marie - aka girl in red - writes, produces and records her music in her bedroom. Since starting her girl in red project in 2017, Marie has gained worldwide attention and a cult following. With songs that talk about the girls she fancies and her relationships with women, Marie has already been heralded as a gay icon for the young generation. Not that it was her intention - it’s purely her raw honesty that drew her listeners to become committed fans to the singer-songwriter.

We sat down with the 20 year old superwoman and found out all about her influences, career highlights and more...

Credit: Julie Pike

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Marie and I’m 20 years old. I'm from Norway and I make music. I write, record and produce everything on my own, which is dope so I call myself a superwoman ;)

2) Describe your sound in three words…

World in red.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

No one really inspired me to pursue music. I’ve been inspired by the music I make to continue making new music, and then eventually after many years of working it slowly turned into a career!

4) What are your biggest musical influences?

I used to listen to a lot of radio pop music when I was growing up, and when I turned 14 I started finding my own music and getting a more defined music taste. I started listening to The Smiths and other indie legends. I feel like you can hear those influences in my music today.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I always start out in my room and just jamming in Logic. Always tryna find something that makes me excited. Then I just try out a lot of ideas to see what I like the most. I'll do this until I feel like I don’t need to add anything more, then I do arrangements and tweaks here and there.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Some intense rock sh*t.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Having my own headline tour and a whole ass tour bus was really sick.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

When I was a kid I met an Idol contestant in Norway and he signed my CD. I thought that was the dopest of day of my life. I was a also wearing this ugly hat thingy and he gave me a compliment about it and I still keep that sh*t lmao.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

My own music lol.

10) When can we see you live?

Coachella baby!