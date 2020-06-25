Get To Know: GRACEY

You’ll know Brighton-based singer GRACEY’s vocal’s from the massive bop ‘Don’t Need Love’ with 220 KID, that has been climbing up the charts and is now into the Top 10! She’s also written for the likes of Sub Focus and Jonas Blue, and has even written with pop royalty, Kylie! The songstress has been inspired by the emotional power music can have over her ever since she was a kid, and has long car journeys of listening to music to thank for her musical career.

With artists such as The 1975, Sia, and Lorde all influencing her musical style, GRACEY says she’s enamoured by their ability to connect with fans emotionally via music and their ability to create a unique world with fans either at their live shows or just through their music. This is something she hopes her fans have when they listen to her, and believe us, we do!

Her new single ‘Empty Love’ which features Ruel, is based on the contrast between people’s online persona and their actual life - something that’s very apparent in today’s society. GRACEY says she noticed herself pretending to be someone she wasn’t online during a difficult time in her life, and inspired her to write the track. The song honestly dictates the shallow validation we give others online and search for ourselves, without really addressing how we’re actually feeling. The lyric ‘But do you ever get tired of pretending to be yourself?’ is particularly poignant about whether we really are ‘ourselves’ online.

GRACEY’s lyricism is honest and relatable, and team that with brilliant pop music, it’s a match made in heaven! We’ve just found your new pop obsession, and you can thank us later.

Credit: Aidan Zamiri

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Gracey, I grew up near Brighton and I’m one emotional little Pisces girl who uses music to vent out things I’m too awkward to say in real life - Hey!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Emotional pop anthems.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I always think I first fell in love with music in the backseat of the car on long journeys when I was a kid, and I’d say I was inspired a lot from those memories. It just fascinated me how quickly time would pass when listening to my favourite artists/albums and I think that made me realise how much I loved it. In terms of actually going for it myself, I really have to thank my family for not straight up laughing at all my horrendous first attempts of songwriting and for also never telling me to ‘get a real job’… well yet haha.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Any artist that makes me FEEL. Music is such a powerful tool - I think it’s so special that someone who might be on the other side of the world, who you may have never met before, can write a song and so perfectly articulate how you’re feeling. For me those artists are Joni Mitchell, Lorde, Sia, Robyn, The 1975 (to name a few)! I also absolutely adore how these artists create such worlds around them - when you’re listening to their music/going to their live shows, I feel like you’re really seeing the world through their lens. I’d love for my fans to feel that way about me!

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I actually just released my next single since being in isolation! It was a song I began writing back in October, after having to take a three months off due to a surgery on my vocal cords. It was a pretty rough time - I wasn’t allowed speak or sing, which felt so alien after four years of writing five/six days a week. However, it didn’t really give me time to look in the mirror and understand myself more. I realised how much I was letting other people’s opinions define me and how frivolous the online world is. I wasn’t okay, yet there I was posting selfies, smiling pretending that everything was dandy, something I think a lot of us do now a days. So the song surrounds that - it’s called ‘Empty Love’, and I’m really excited about it! And it’s also featuring the lovely Ruel, who is an amazing Australian artist I’ve written with before - I think he just elevated it to a new level!’

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A whole lot of energy and a whole lot of emotions! I had my first ever headline show in January and it felt so unbelievably special. To be in a room full of people who have connected to me and my lyrics, which were once just scribbles on bits of A4 paper, was truly MAGIC! I just want my shows to be a space where people can dance/cry and be honest with themselves, knowing that everyone around them (including myself) are feeling the same. I honestly cannot wait to get back out there and do more!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

That show in January was definitely one, but also my song ‘Don’t Need Love’ with my mate 220 KID just entered the Top 10 in the Official Charts, which is mental to us! It’s been so sick seeing the response to it!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Before I started releasing my own music last year, I wrote songs for other artists and when 18 I managed to get myself in a writing session with Kylie Minogue! It was one of my first big artist sessions I did, and although in my head I spent the day playing it cool, calm and collected, I’m pretty sure I was speaking at 100x the speed of a normal, composed human. Can’t blame myself too much though, she is a pop legend!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

As much as I love listening to new music at the moment, I am a complete sucker for the 70s - so if I’m on playlist duty at a party you better know we’ll be busting down to some Earth, Wind and Fire or a little Diana Ross.

10) When can we see you live?

I was supposed to be going on my first ever headline tour in May, but unfortunately with all that’s happening with the coronavirus at the moment, that won’t be possible. I’m working on rearranging plans now, but know I will be doing a headline show in London in October time - so if you fancy coming along, I will see you there!