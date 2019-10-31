Get To Know: Greentea Peng

With music as refreshing as green tea, it seems only fair that the beautiful artist making this music be known as Greentea Peng - because well, all things peng are green.

Hailing from South London and Hastings, Greentea Peng began singing after a long hiatus from it. Armed with a change in mindset and the life experience to go with it, the singer’s music is full of soulful sound, spiritual lyrics and spreading positive energy. The over 2.5 million views on her ‘COLORS’ performance this summer are enough to prove that the singer’s live presence is nothing short of enchanting.

We can tell that Greentea is definitely one to watch over the coming months, and now you can get to know her ahead of her EP launch and headline show at Hootananny Brixton on the 8th of November!

Credit: Stefy Pocket

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Well I'm Greentea, Peng sometimes, sometimes Sensi but Greentea always. From South London and Hastings by the sea and I write songs and share them with you guys. I guess I don't really have a genre, I'm kind of just learning to express myself so all the music sounds different and it's funny to hear people's different opinions on the sound. They're all pretty low-fi. I like to make quite trippy bassy RnB I guess, lots of rhythm and lots of blues. Yea, Greentea from the southern Realms making psychedelic, bassy RnB that's me.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

BUM BA CLART.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

No one really. As soon as I started to sing again after years of not, everything started to fall into place and one thing led to another and before I knew it I was writing my own tunes and people were listening and enjoying and connecting and it's all just mad. I forgot all about my dream of being a singer, them days when I used to be reciting Spice Girls lyrics on the tops of tables and singing Olive twist songs with my dad down the park. I dreamt of a music career then. But all this, this manifested itself all by a change in attitude and some unblockages. If anyone inspired me it was MAA.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Probably people like Finley Quaye, Lauryn Hill, Ms Dynamite, so many man. I listen to a wide variety of music and none of it ceases to inspire me

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

The way I work is jokes because my creativity comes in like clusters. I kind of make everything all at once then fall away from it and back off for a while to just experience life. So as soon as I released my last ep SENSI I was in the studio working on RISING, so all of these songs I wrote around last winter/the beginning of this year. It was in and out really. I remember I hit studio for like a month straight, banged out like 15 new tunes and then just stopped. This next project I've got coming out I'm really excited to share it man I can't lie, it's been a year since SENSI and I'm ready!

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Energy, sincerity, love and funk, this year's been all about incorporating the live band and working on the live show, getting the energies up and livening things up where possible you know. Working with live musicians is my favourite to be honest and it really just takes it up that extra notch you know on stage you can really bring things to life in a way that I personally can't on a PA set. I lie to bounce of other people energy and not always have to depend on the crowd. Definitely my next show at Hootananny Brixton on the 8th November is going to be a wild one.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

All of it man has been such an experience and such a ride, I don't think on things too tough I try and be in the moment but when I do look back I realise just how many new things I have tried and achieved that I never would of ever really imagined. Performing in India was a huge moment for me and going on tour with beautiful Neneh Cherry as her support was amazing too!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No I don't think so. I think Erykah and Lauryn would definitely get me excited though man.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I dunno maybe if you don't know me then black Sabbath I guess or the Harry Potter audio books but if you know me then you'd hardly be surprised by anything with me really.

10) When can we see you live?

8th November at Hootananny Brixton is my EP LAUNCH and next headline show it's going to be a vibe it always is! Riddims all night long in one of South's best venues. The bands playing I've got some wicked support too it's not one to miss.