Get To Know: Griff

Earlier this year, 18 year old singer Griff made her exciting debut with the single ‘Mirror Talk’ and we are so here for it!

The stripped-back track was written and co-produced by Griff, who until recently juggled her A-levels and her songwriting. The minimalist beat on the track allows the singer’s vulnerable lyrics and powerful voice to take centre stage.

With her Chinese-Jamaican background and multi-faceted set of skills, Griff epitomises all there is to be excited about the new generation: diverse, armed with an infinite range of talents and the ability to create raw and relatable music.

With more killer music set to be released in the near future, it feels like the perfect time to get to know the up and coming singer...

This week, Griff talks to us about her next steps in music, her musical influences and her A-levels…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

So I'm this new artist called Griff, tryna make some cool, interesting music. I grew up in a very quintessential village outside of London and over the past two years I've been juggling A-levels and songwriting and now that I'm done with school, I'm hoping people like my music enough to do this as a career. So please like my music.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

That's too tricky.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

No one person did. Probably a good mix of parents funding music lessons, my friends and teams encouragement, my own delusion.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

That changes all the time. I grew up on a lot of gospel, soul and Christian music. Like Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Mary J Blige, Stevie Wonder. But the first music I listened to by choice was Taylor Swift's album Fearless. Not that you can really hear any of the above in my music but yeah.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

So some of the songs, I've written and produced alone. The process when I'm by myself is, attempt to make some kind of loop that sounds good, think of a concept, get some melodies going, and over days/weeks piece it together when I have time. And then there are other songs I have written with other amazing songwriters. Similar process, accept someone else is producing and the whole process is a bit quicker.

Time out, a minute to myself

No make it five, 'cause I feel like my mind is all over the place

Too much, it's happening too much

Where I lose my shit and I lock myself in damn I need some space



Break up with myself and then

Make up with myself all over again

I think I need a new amen

'Cause right now i just keep praying



Come on girl

Oh, get it together

You can't stay here forever

Enough of this mirror talk

You can cry me a river or

Or we can go back and forth

Get too over emotional or

Shh, stop with this mirror talk



Maybe, I'm going crazy

Or so narcissistic and twisted cus I only talk to myself

(I only talk to myself)

You've changed

Yeah, you know that you've changed

Don't recognise, when I look into your eyes, they red as hell (red as hell)



Break up with myself and then

Make up with with myself all over again

I think I need a new amen

'Cause right now i just keep praying



Come on girl (Oh, come on girl)

Oh, get it together

You can't stay here forever

Enough of this mirror talk

You can cry me a river or

Or we can go back and forth

Get too over emotional or

Shh, stop with this mirror talk



That's how I know I've been in here too long

When the mirror steams up I can't see anymore

And I need a second to sort myself out

I swear I looked better when I left the house

Hear the water drip from the tap

Hear my phone ringing, but I'll call them back

And I can't even count on my hand

How many times I say to you again and again



Come on girl

Oh, get it together

You cant stay here forever

Enough of this mirror talk

You can cry me a river or

Or we can go back and forth

Get too over emotional or

Shh, stop with this mirror talk Writer(s): george flint, henry flint, miranda cooper, sarah griffiths

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Oooh I don't even know what to expect from my live shows. Hopefully a load of people helping me sing my own songs, and hopefully a load of energy and fun times.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My last A-level exam. 'Cus I guess that was when I was able to fully begin this artist thing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No. But that could be because I haven't seen enough people.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I dunno I don't think my playlist is that shocking. Is 'Edelweiss' from the Sound of Music shocking? Not really. Sorry I'm quite predictable.

10) When can we see you live?

Mmmmmm maybe before the end of the year...