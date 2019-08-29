MTV Push

Get To Know: Griff

Fresh on the scene and fresh in our ears…

Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 12:51

Earlier this year, 18 year old singer Griff made her exciting debut with the single ‘Mirror Talk’ and we are so here for it! 

The stripped-back track was written and co-produced by Griff, who until recently juggled her A-levels and her songwriting. The minimalist beat on the track allows the singer’s vulnerable lyrics and powerful voice to take centre stage. 

With her Chinese-Jamaican background and multi-faceted set of skills, Griff epitomises all there is to be excited about the new generation: diverse, armed with an infinite range of talents and the ability to create raw and relatable music. 

With more killer music set to be released in the near future, it feels like the perfect time to get to know the up and coming singer...

This week, Griff talks to us about her next steps in music, her musical influences and her A-levels… 

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

So I'm this new artist called Griff, tryna make some cool, interesting music. I grew up in a very quintessential village outside of London and over the past two years I've been juggling A-levels and songwriting and now that I'm done with school, I'm hoping people like my music enough to do this as a career. So please like my music.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

That's too tricky.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

No one person did. Probably a good mix of parents funding music lessons, my friends and teams encouragement, my own delusion.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

That changes all the time. I grew up on a lot of gospel, soul and Christian music. Like Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Mary J Blige, Stevie Wonder. But the first music I listened to by choice was Taylor Swift's album Fearless. Not that you can really hear any of the above in my music but yeah.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

So some of the songs, I've written and produced alone. The process when I'm by myself is, attempt to make some kind of loop that sounds good, think of a concept, get some melodies going, and over days/weeks piece it together when I have time. And then there are other songs I have written with other amazing songwriters. Similar process, accept someone else is producing and the whole process is a bit quicker.

View the lyrics
Time out, a minute to myself
No make it five, 'cause I feel like my mind is all over the place
Too much, it's happening too much
Where I lose my shit and I lock myself in damn I need some space

Break up with myself and then
Make up with myself all over again
I think I need a new amen
'Cause right now i just keep praying

Come on girl
Oh, get it together
You can't stay here forever
Enough of this mirror talk
You can cry me a river or
Or we can go back and forth
Get too over emotional or
Shh, stop with this mirror talk

Maybe, I'm going crazy
Or so narcissistic and twisted cus I only talk to myself
(I only talk to myself)
You've changed
Yeah, you know that you've changed
Don't recognise, when I look into your eyes, they red as hell (red as hell)

Break up with myself and then
Make up with with myself all over again
I think I need a new amen
'Cause right now i just keep praying

Come on girl (Oh, come on girl)
Oh, get it together
You can't stay here forever
Enough of this mirror talk
You can cry me a river or
Or we can go back and forth
Get too over emotional or
Shh, stop with this mirror talk

That's how I know I've been in here too long
When the mirror steams up I can't see anymore
And I need a second to sort myself out
I swear I looked better when I left the house
Hear the water drip from the tap
Hear my phone ringing, but I'll call them back
And I can't even count on my hand
How many times I say to you again and again

Come on girl
Oh, get it together
You cant stay here forever
Enough of this mirror talk
You can cry me a river or
Or we can go back and forth
Get too over emotional or
Shh, stop with this mirror talk
Writer(s): george flint, henry flint, miranda cooper, sarah griffiths Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Oooh I don't even know what to expect from my live shows. Hopefully a load of people helping me sing my own songs, and hopefully a load of energy and fun times.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My last A-level exam. 'Cus I guess that was when I was able to fully begin this artist thing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No. But that could be because I haven't seen enough people.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I dunno I don't think my playlist is that shocking. Is 'Edelweiss' from the Sound of Music shocking? Not really. Sorry I'm quite predictable.

10) When can we see you live?

Mmmmmm maybe before the end of the year...

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Get To Know Griff
Get To Know: Griff
Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
Troye Sivan Puts An Interviewer On Blast For Asking A ‘Wildly Invasive’ Question
Club MTV
Club MTV's Freshers Tour Is Back For 2019!
How Normani Feels About ~That~ Wardrobe Malfunction During Her VMA Performance
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit
2019 VMAs - Normani
2019 VMAs: Watch The Performances!
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
2019 MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco
2019 VMAs: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Hailey Baldwin Has A Mystery Word Tattooed On Her Neck But What Does It Say?
Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Poster Is Here And The Internet Is Beyond Thirsty
Get To Know Kim Petras
Get To Know: Kim Petras
Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter

More From MTV Push

Get To Know Griff
Get To Know: Griff
Get To Know Kim Petras
Get To Know: Kim Petras
Get To Know - AJ Mitchell
Get To Know: AJ Mitchell
Get To Know Joel Corry
Get To Know: Joel Corry
Get To Know Alice Chater
Get To Know: Alice Chater
Kiana Ledé - MTV PUSH
Kiana Ledé
Kiana Ledé (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know: Maisie Peters
Get To Know Solardo
Get To Know: Solardo
Georgia - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Georgia
Georgia - ‘About Work The Dancefloor’ (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music
Alexis Ashley
Alexis Ashley - ‘Saint’ (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls

Trending Articles

Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
Get To Know Griff
Get To Know: Griff
Troye Sivan Puts An Interviewer On Blast For Asking A ‘Wildly Invasive’ Question
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
How Normani Feels About ~That~ Wardrobe Malfunction During Her VMA Performance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Nathan Henry reveals lipsuction surgery
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Debuts Surgically-Created Abs Following Six-Pack Liposuction Procedure
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal