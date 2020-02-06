Get To Know: Hybrid Minds

Josh and Matt are the duo behind the dance act that is Hybrid Minds. With their music being described as ‘liquid drum and bass’, the sound of Hybrid Minds incorporates cinematic elements and emotional vocals… and obvs, drum and bass.

With two albums under their belts, including the very well received Elements in 2017, and a run of sold out shows in the UK in 2019, the duo have demonstrated that they are a force to be reckoned with in the dance scene.

This week, we sat down with Josh and Matt, ahead of their upcoming UK tour due to kick off next week (with a sold out Printworks gig!). We spoke music influences, career highlights and their music writing process…

Credit: Chelone Wolf

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Josh: We are a dance music duo focused on making mostly melodic drum and bass. I'm based in Buckinghamshire and Matt is in Leeds. We met through a radio station we used to play on and shared a very similar taste in music. One day we decided to have a crack at making a tune, luckily after a few attempts we got some big exposure and ended up slowly making it into a career which we couldn’t be more thankful for. We have been making tracks together since roughly 2010.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Matt: Emotional, Cinematic, Atmospheric.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Josh: We both started off as DJs and then naturally progressed into producers as we got more and more involved in the music, we probably inspired each other a bit!

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Josh: When it comes to specific artists it feels like a mixed bag from drum and bass to acoustic artists. Calibre, Jamie xx, Chase & Status, Ben Howard, Daughter, M83, Tourist. We just love a-lot of music with any feeling attached to it, no matter the genre.

Matt: It’s always a hard one to narrow down. We take inspiration from lots of things, music, movies, nature. Basically any sounds. We always try and create a setting of some kind in our music so using sounds around you in day to day life can really help bringing music made on computers to life.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your music...

Josh: We both have home studios with the same set up. We use dropbox to hold all our track files and just work remotely passing things back and forth. We also work with a bunch of vocalists, each project can work differently there. Sometimes we will worth together from the start or a track and other times we will write a full length instrumentals and then add vocals after.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Josh: We work really hard on our sets. We like to get all the emotional tracks across but also cater to the nightclub environment by keeping energy levels high throughout. We’re on the road from Feb 14th this year as part of our Outline Tour. For this we’ve got a whole new stage production and we’re bringing our vocalist Charlotte Haining and MC Tempza with us. I think this adds another level to the live shows, mixing our music in with live vocals from Charlotte and Tempza too. Come and see for yourself!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Matt: We have been treated to a few. The first time we saw the response to our music touring New Zealand will always stick with us, it was way beyond what we expected and we were just blown away by how much people knew and loved our music on the other side of the world.

Josh: I also think our residency at Phonox has to be up there, that was pretty special. That and selling out Printworks for this upcoming tour was amazing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Matt: Not really. We have met a-lot of people over the years since we started and have never really taken it all too seriously. We try to just remember that no one is more important than anyone else. That helps keep your cool when meeting big names. Everyone we have ever met in our scene have been the nicest, down to earth people so that helps.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Josh: I have an entire playlist dedicated to Disney songs curated by my four year old. It’s pretty horrible.

10) When can we see you live?

Matt: We are about to kick off a UK tour which will cover a bunch of cities. We generally play gigs all year long and pretty much cover the planet so just keep and eye on our tour dates.