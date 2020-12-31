Get To Know: iann dior

At only 21, Puerto Rican-born and Texas-raised rapper Iann Dior has already gained a huge loyal fanbase. Gaining a massive buzz on SoundCloud with his melodic style of emo-rap back in 2019, Iann quickly gained huge success with his debut album Industry Plant, and has since released his latest EP I’m Gone in November – again, gaining millions of streams on Spotify alone.

His latest EP demonstrates his fluidity as an artist. With tracks ranging from hip-hop, pop, rap, to even punk, with features from Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, Iann Dior encapsulates the genre-defying nature of Gen-Z artists. Gone are the days of just being a ‘rap artist’ or a ‘pop artist’, with artists really focusing on the music they want to make rather than the narrative they ‘should’ be following. Iann Dior is definitely leading the way for this.

Along with his EP release, he’s also had a massive year featuring on 24kGoldn’s global smash ‘Mood’. The TikTok viral hit went to number one across the world including the UK, USA and Australia to name but a few! He’s very much on his way there, but it feels like there’s only one way Iann Dior is heading – world domination!

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from...

It’s definitely a form of expression turned into art, and it’s something that I would listen to by myself if nobody else was listening to it.

2. Describe your sound in three words…

Authentic, timeless and universal.

3. Who inspired you to start a career in music?

The main person who inspired me to start my career and start telling stories throughout music is definitely J. Cole.

4. Who are your biggest musical influences?

Prince, Michael Jackson and Kid Cudi.

5. Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

My recording process, when I’m in the studio is really just saying how I feel at the time. I don’t really like to write unless that’s how the studio session goes but I feel like nowadays, we just make the beat from scratch and I kind of just say how I feel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMmUkrUehrM

6. What can we expect from your live shows?

Definitely a work-out, everybody leaves my show drenched in sweat. We party until the night’s over.

7. What has been your biggest career highlight do far?

It would probably have to be the AMAs, I was excited to be there and that was a big step for me!

8. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Jeesh. Um, No.

9. What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

It’s probably Jamiroquai, I’ve been listening to him a lot lately.

10. When can we see you live?

You can see me live as soon as this world opens up, I’m ready to go and I’m ready to hit the road and tour for you guys!