Get To Know: Inhaler

Rising Dublin four-piece Inhaler, formed only three years ago, have already cemented a place on the scene with their modern take on rock ‘n’ roll. 

Eli, Ryan, Robert and Josh all grew up listening to different music and with music running in Eli’s family (son to U2’s Bono), Inhaler’s sound is unique and memorable, standing out with their synth-heavy music and relatable songwriting (the boys are still in their teens!).

Fresh off their signing to Polydor Records, the group rise up with their catchy new single ‘Ice Cream Sundae’, which is enlaced with more pop elements and sure to get your heads bopping.

The band is set to kick off their headline tour of Europe, the UK and Ireland and to no surprise, the shows have been quickly selling out.

The boys sat down with us ahead of their busy autumn season to chat their latest single, their favourite bands and what to expect from their upcoming tour…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We’re a four piece band from south Dublin, Ireland. We all grew up playing music together and listening to bands like The Strokes, The Stones Roses, and Joy Division.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Even if we had three words to describe our music we wouldn’t want to say! We prefer to let the listener find out themselves.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

We’ve been inspired by a ridiculous amount of styles of music when we were kids. But think we are mainly driven by a mutual joy of creation and the tribal brotherhood and companionship that comes along with being in a band. 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

You could probably say our main influences over the years of starting out have been The Stone Roses, The Strokes, Joy Division, and The Velvet Underground. They were the bands that we all started to bond over.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Our latest single 'Ice Cream Sundae' was written in one of the guitar booths in a music shop in Dublin called Walton’s which is closed down now. It’s one of our earliest tunes so it feels good to have finally released it. We feel it’s a great pop tune.

Inhaler - Ice Cream Sundae (Official Audio)

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

We want people to be excited by music again, we want our music to be lively and our performance to be interactive with the audience.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far? 

Last year when we played Electric Picnic, a festival back home in Ireland. I think that’s when we decided we wanted to do this forever.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Mani from The Stone Roses at Heaton Park in June - a truly religious experience. 

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

'Anaconda' by Nicki Minaj.

10) when can we see you live?

We're about to start a headline tour of Europe, UK, and Ireland. Hopefully we'll see you there.

