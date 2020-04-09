Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar

Joining the likes of Billie Eilish and Khalid as bedroom music-makers gaining major record label deals, Isaac Dunbar is the epitome of a 21st century popstar.

After teaching himself the production from Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP album on YouTube, Dunbar has been creating alternative-synthetic pop music since his early teens, and at only 17 years old, he writes poignant and observational lyrics from his experience growing up in the internet-fuelled generation. Musically, he also makes absolute BOPs! Playful melodies that make you want to get up and dance, contrast with his autobiographical lyrics and would not look out of place on a teen Netflix rom-com soundtrack.

Whether he’s writing about his experience of college or exploring his sexuality, Dunbar is documenting his youth in today’s society, and is likely to resonate with so many.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hi my name is Isaac Dunbar and I’m from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I am 17 years old and I make alternative pop music. I write and produce most of it!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Canarous, fluid, cohesive.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Lady Gaga. I first heard her when I was five. When I was nine, she announced ARTPOP and I was obsessed with the production so I taught myself to produce music via YouTube tutorials. I would recreate the instrumentals of ARTPOP and recreate the synths, thus resulting in me learning synthesis and strong structure and all that stuff.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Lady Gaga, Porter Robinson, Madeon, and AURORA.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Most of the EP was started in my bedroom over the past year and finished in various airbnbs on the west coast. I wanted to make sure the record, sonically, reflected more of who I am now.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A lot of jumping and possibly crying.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Going on tour with girl in red. I got to meet hundreds of fans face to face and it felt so magical.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Literally I was in Bloomingdale’s a few weeks ago in LA and my favourite YouTuber walked inside with all his friends but I didn’t walk up to him because I looked busted.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I listen to a lot of orchestral and video game soundtrack music.

10) When can we see you live?

I was supposed to go on tour in April but Miss Rona had to step foot into society so it'll be after the pandemic <333