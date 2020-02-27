Get To Know: iyla

California’s iyla is destined for greatness…She’s a newcomer in the industry but already holds collabs with none other than Snoop Dogg and Method Man under her belt.

Her music videos are works of art on their own, each telling a story through colourful and detailed visuals and bringing her tracks to life. At its core, her sound is R&B but, there’s also pop in there. And some jazz. And some sweet pop. Basically, it’s a lot of things…but it all comes together and it’s iyla.

This week, we sit down with the songstress and find out more about her influences and writing process…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m iyla! I was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, and I’m a singer, a song writer, and an activist. I believe that music is a universal language, and sharing my songs with the world allows me to connect with people. That’s what I’m here to do. Music is how I speak my truth.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Emotional, evolving, Pop-Soul.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I grew up in a very artistic/creative family who made music a big part of my childhood. I spent a lot of time with my Dad (a singer and song writer himself) and my Uncle Kc (a music producer) while they worked in the studio, which inspired me to want to do the same with my life. My mom listened to a lot of The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and George Michael, which inspired me to sing soulful pop music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

So many artists have influenced me...I’ve always been inspired by women who have strong voices, and who speak their truth unapologetically. India Arie and Nina Simone are two of my favorites. They have a way of using their powerful voices, while also sharing their emotions so effortlessly through their music and lyrics.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I created my newest single, 'Tattoo Tears' in the studio with my producer Kadis, and Chiller, a talented artist and song writer. The three of us had a dope chemistry and created this record over a couple sessions. Kadis and I like to take our time with each song we create to really make sure it embodies the story we are trying to tell. Even if that means re-writing or re-recording parts over and over... we are notorious for doing that. Haha.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I always want my live shows to scream ART. Whether I’m playing a room or 10 or 10,000 people, I want to deliver an all encompassing love and connection with that audience. It’s important to me that when you’re at my show, you feel loved and accepted for exactly who you are. The music is ours to share together.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

The highlight of my career so far has to be the opportunity to go on my first headlining tour this February. It’s going to be so incredible to get to hug these fans who have been supporting me so early on in my career. I can’t wait.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I can’t think of a time where I’ve been totally starstruck, however if I ever get the opportunity to meet Michelle Obama I will definitely one thousand percent be star struck. I’d probably be freaking out inside if I got to meet FKA twigs too. I love her!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Every single playlist I have is a mix of completely different artists. I love listening to new music, but I also love classics as well. You’ll find everything from H.E.R and Rosalía, to Radiohead and Willie Nelson. I love a variety of sounds.

10) When can we see you live?

My first 16 city tour will start Feb 16 through the middle of March, where I will perform through the US and Canada. My goal is to have the next tour be in UK/Europe shortly after.