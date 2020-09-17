Get To Know: Jalle

Inspired by the likes of Post Malone, blackbear and Machine Gun Kelly, Nottingham singer-songwriter, Jalle, is using music as his way of expressing his emotions and communicating with others. Describing his sound as “Emotive, rebellious, punk” if you like any of the artists just mentioned, you should definitely add Jalle to your playlist.

He says it was J. Cole however, who really inspired his musical career. Previously starting out only as a rapper, he says J. Cole’s ability to create intimate and highly personal moments with his music inspired him to start rapping and writing lyrics with the hope of doing the same. He says J. Cole’s music made “you feel like you know him, as if you are his friend and he has brought you into his little world”.

A great storyteller with his lyrics which young people can definitely relate to, we’re looking forward to hearing his debut EP which he’s been working on in lockdown.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I am an 18-year-old singer songwriter from Nottingham who started making music as a way to express how I felt to the people in my life. I use it as a tool of communication, as we all know teenagers aren’t great at communication…

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Emotive, rebellious, punk.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Before I started singing I was only doing rap. The person who started it all off for me was J. Cole because I just loved the way he could take something so personal and make it universal so anyone could relate to it. His music almost makes you feel like you know him, as if you are his friend and he has brought you into his little world, which inspired me to start rapping and writing lyrics in the hope of doing the same.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

At this moment in time my biggest influences are the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, blackbear and BROCKHAMPTON, but over the course of my life I have been inspired by artists from Bob Marley to Meat Loaf, and local artists from Nottingham such as Jah Digga and Young T & Bugsey. Each one of these artists has inspired a thought or made me question something about music.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I am currently working on my debut EP, and as it is lockdown a lot of the vocals for this EP are recorded in my home studio. I usually start off by warming up and then singing the song once through (whether I mess it up or not) and then from there I will record the song section by section starting with the verses, then pre and chorus. I record each section over and over again probably about 15-20 times just to make sure I get it right, but this number could be more as I do mess up some of the takes.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I’m still new to performing my music live but whenever I do, I like to give it my all by putting a lot of energy into my performance. Sometimes I like to come up with a routine for how I perform certain songs as it helps me give emphasis to lyrics and added emotion for performance effect.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think it would be performing at Beat The Streets in my home town of Nottingham. I performed at Rock City at the Beta Stage and it has always been a little dream of mine to perform there. I look forward to maybe performing at the Main Stage in the future.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I think it would have to be when I was in a session, and J Hus just walked in to ask someone something and then just walked out and I was like - rah that was J Hus!!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

If you know me then I don’t think much would surprise you because I listen to a lot of different types of music, but it would have to be to be 'Y PREE' by M1llionz.

10) When can we see you live?

I can’t really say at this point due to lockdown but hopefully soon!