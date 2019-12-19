Get To Know: Jetta

Liverpool born Jetta sings, writes and produces all her own music - on her laptop! Not only that, but she also has complete creative control over all her visuals and artwork.

With musicians as parents, it seemed only natural for Jetta to follow in their footsteps. Making music seems to come natural to her, with a sound that is as fresh as it is timeless. She’s also already amassed over 400 million streams all on her own…

This week, the singer chats to us about moving to Sweden to write her record, her crush on Post Malone and getting a gold record! There’s no doubt Jetta will continue to make waves in 2020 and beyond…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Jetta from Liverpool, a singer/songwriter/record producer - basically a one woman operation 💪🏽

2) Describe your sound in three words…

You tell me ;)

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Both my parents are musicians so they sparked that in me, but in terms of producing and making my own music, it was when I started listening to artists like Timbaland and other producers who really paid attention to detail. Timbaland, Annie Lennox and Jamie xx to name a few.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Oh so many! For me it’s in the fine details, but I experiment all the time.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

In January I moved to Sweden for four months to get away from the noise, borrowed a keyboard, bought some speakers and set up a studio in my bedroom. I was dealing with grief which was really tough and music was my outlet. Before I knew it I’d finished 23 songs. Now I’ve just got to decide which ones make the final cut!

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A rollercoaster of emotions.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Getting a gold record was alright :)

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not starstruck but I’ve got a bit of a crush on Post Malone, so you never know.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Prodigy - 'Smack My B***h Up' - don’t judge me, it’s a tune.

10) When can we see you live?

End of Jan at Soho House, White City in London.