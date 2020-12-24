Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y

View the lyrics

Let me talk my shit (yeah) 'cause nobody talk it like I do

I'm a boss so when I speak, nobody talkin' when I do

I'm a big stepper, way I walk keep fuckin' up my shoes

No religion where I'm from but they got faith in the way I move



'Cause I'm a evil nigga, I deserve to die in pain

And my heart so cold, I got frostbite inside my veins

I can't see no evil, I put tints inside my frames

I'm in the world so cold, please excuse me for this pain



When we were kids, I'm the one your mother told you not to play with

She was scared for your life, never thought one day I'd take it

I know it's a cold world but I'm a colder nigga

Too much conversations with the devil on my shoulder, nigga



This little body of mine never had a soul in it

Had trouble findin' my heart, I move too cold with it

Can't give you none of my time, I know you thought I was blind

And I even saw through the blinds, how you had control of me, oh



I ain't ever need no bitch to keep me company

I just said it so you think I had a heart

You knew my true intentions from the start

Left a bunch of bitches reminiscin', 'cause we fell apart



Can't show no love or no pain, move the same way (yeah)

If I'm steppin' in your hood, I let my chains hang

I can't be concerned about niggas if they ain't gang, gang

Put you on a shirt, make your family feel the same pain



It's time to put the shit to rest (yeah)

I never meant to break your heart, treat you like the rest

I know I'm a fuckin' mess, I love it when you get undressed

And you tell me all those pretty little lies

I'm impressed with you (oh, oh)



('Cause), I'm a evil nigga, I deserve to die in pain

And my heart so cold, I got frostbite inside my veins

I can't see no evil, I put tints inside my frames

I'm in the world so cold, please excuse me for this pain



(I'm a evil nigga, I deserve to die in pain)

And my heart so cold, I got frostbite inside my veins

(I can't see no evil, I put tints inside my frames)

I'm in the world so cold, please excuse me for this pain



(Oh, oh), please excuse me for the pain

About to make you feel my pain, oh, oh

Yeah

Let me talk my shit

Yeah, oh, oh



Please excuse me for the rain

But, I really think it's time I let these niggas feel my pain, no, oh (yeah)

She play my heart like it's her favorite song

Gather all my past bitches just so y'all can sing along



Why you move so wrong to me, oh?

Why you move so wrongfully, oh?

You should sing this song for me, oh

(Yeah), the power to make you crawl to me, oh



(Oh), please excuse me for the rain

But I really think it's time I let

These niggas feel my pain, no, oh, yeah

I know I said my love won't change then I got



My first check and I spent it on my chains, oh, oh

Used to get bad luck when you cry but I would always brush it off

So I never took the blame, oh, oh

(Yeah), know I always said I would change for you



I wasn't tryna stay the same for you, oh

I can't take the blame for you no more, no more

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh yeah

Let me talk my shit

Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com