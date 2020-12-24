Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y
New York Rapper, J.I The Prince Of N.Y has been championed by the likes of Drake and Cardi B, so of course we had to chat to him for our Get To Know this week!
At only 19 years old, Brooklyn rapper J.I The Prince Of N.Y already has millions of streams and followers to his name. Inspired by the legends in rap - Eminem and Tupac - J.I started out in the industry at a very early age. At just 14 years old, he starred on The Rap Game and although not winning the show, he has continued to graft his way in the industry and has now released two mixtapes along with multiple singles – all with millions of streams.
The melodic rapper has multiple influences in his sound including hip-hop, reggae, dancehall and Latin music. A strong versatile artist, J.I also released his first bilingual track this year with Latin artist Mike Towers; rapping in Spanish to celebrate his Puerto Rican heritage. Rapping about teenage life in NY, J.I is making music he describes as ‘Painful, Intense & Reality’ and has received high praise from some of the giants in the rap scene including Cardi B and Drake, who even sang along to J.I’s track ‘Used To’ on Instagram Live.
If Drake approves then we certainly do! Check out J.I The Prince of N.Y now!!
1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…
I’m an all around genuinely amazing person to be around. I’m from Brooklyn, New York (Crown Heights to be specific). I’m Puerto Rican and Caribbean.
2) Describe your sound in three words…
Painful, Intense and Reality.
3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?
Struggling is what led me towards a career in music. Music allowed me to express my surroundings, while growing up in an urban community.
4) Who are your biggest musical influences?
Eminem, Tupac, Big Pun.
5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…
The recording process was simple. I tried to really lock in with my core sound while trying to elevate my sound. I didn’t want to sound repetitive on this project.
I'm a boss so when I speak, nobody talkin' when I do
I'm a big stepper, way I walk keep fuckin' up my shoes
No religion where I'm from but they got faith in the way I move
'Cause I'm a evil nigga, I deserve to die in pain
And my heart so cold, I got frostbite inside my veins
I can't see no evil, I put tints inside my frames
I'm in the world so cold, please excuse me for this pain
When we were kids, I'm the one your mother told you not to play with
She was scared for your life, never thought one day I'd take it
I know it's a cold world but I'm a colder nigga
Too much conversations with the devil on my shoulder, nigga
This little body of mine never had a soul in it
Had trouble findin' my heart, I move too cold with it
Can't give you none of my time, I know you thought I was blind
And I even saw through the blinds, how you had control of me, oh
I ain't ever need no bitch to keep me company
I just said it so you think I had a heart
You knew my true intentions from the start
Left a bunch of bitches reminiscin', 'cause we fell apart
Can't show no love or no pain, move the same way (yeah)
If I'm steppin' in your hood, I let my chains hang
I can't be concerned about niggas if they ain't gang, gang
Put you on a shirt, make your family feel the same pain
It's time to put the shit to rest (yeah)
I never meant to break your heart, treat you like the rest
I know I'm a fuckin' mess, I love it when you get undressed
And you tell me all those pretty little lies
I'm impressed with you (oh, oh)
('Cause), I'm a evil nigga, I deserve to die in pain
And my heart so cold, I got frostbite inside my veins
I can't see no evil, I put tints inside my frames
I'm in the world so cold, please excuse me for this pain
(I'm a evil nigga, I deserve to die in pain)
And my heart so cold, I got frostbite inside my veins
(I can't see no evil, I put tints inside my frames)
I'm in the world so cold, please excuse me for this pain
(Oh, oh), please excuse me for the pain
About to make you feel my pain, oh, oh
Yeah
Let me talk my shit
Yeah, oh, oh
Please excuse me for the rain
But, I really think it's time I let these niggas feel my pain, no, oh (yeah)
She play my heart like it's her favorite song
Gather all my past bitches just so y'all can sing along
Why you move so wrong to me, oh?
Why you move so wrongfully, oh?
You should sing this song for me, oh
(Yeah), the power to make you crawl to me, oh
(Oh), please excuse me for the rain
But I really think it's time I let
These niggas feel my pain, no, oh, yeah
I know I said my love won't change then I got
My first check and I spent it on my chains, oh, oh
Used to get bad luck when you cry but I would always brush it off
So I never took the blame, oh, oh
(Yeah), know I always said I would change for you
I wasn't tryna stay the same for you, oh
I can't take the blame for you no more, no more
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh yeah
Let me talk my shit
6) What can we expect from your live shows?
Nothing but energy is what can be expected at my shows. I try to give my fans nothing but a good show when I get on stage. When everything opens I’ll be able to give everyone a bigger and better show.
7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?
The biggest highlight for me would have to be going platinum. Especially with the way I dropped 'Need Me'.
8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?
At the moment not yet, maybe when I met Cardi B because the way I met her was so random and unexpected.
9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?
I listen to all types of music people would be surprised about. I’m a musician so I feel like it’s necessary to listen to everything. I love reggae and dancehall a lot.
10) When can we see you live?
At the next Rolling Loud show in Miami perhaps depending if I have a show before that.