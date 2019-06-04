Get To Know: Johnny Orlando

This Canadian singer and songwriter is one to keep your eyes on in 2019.

Bursting into the music scene in 2015 with his ‘Vxiixi’ EP, Johnny Orlando has had a wild ride to where he resides now in 2019. Having garnered over 32,000,000 streams on Spotify in just his top 5 songs, the singer has blown up in the last few years - and it’s time for you to know his name.

Making pop music that redefines the genre completely, the singer has a knack for penning bop-worthy lyrics and sing-along-choruses and pairing them over catchy instrumentals to make radio perfection. In a sound that’s youthful and spreads teenage fever, we can already tell he’s found the remedy for modern, feel-good, original music.

Already being nominated for a JUNO award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2019, an iHeart Radio MMVA for Best New Canadian Artist, and accumulating a combined social following of over 16 million fans, Johnny is sure to take over this year. So stream his latest EP ‘Teenage Fever’, pull up a seat, and get to know all about him…

Credit: Sam Cahill

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My Name is Johnny Orlando, and I’m a 16 year old singer/songwriter from Toronto, Canada.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Pop meets R&B.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I wasn’t really inspired by one single artist, I’ve always loved music and really enjoyed watching music videos on YouTube with my sister. One day on Christmas break we were bored and thought it would be fun to make a music video of our own. She helped me film and record a cover of 'Mistletoe' by Justin Bieber, that was really the start of all of this!

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have a ton of influences that I draw inspiration from in many different aspects, but I would say my top three are Bieber, Shawn Mendes and J. Cole.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I only really started writing music this past year, while making my debut EP Teenage Fever. I worked with a bunch of different producers and writers for this project so it was really different every time. My sister Darian and I co-wrote every song together, usually with another writer and producer. We usually just started out the sessions talking about what was going on in our lives at the time to draw inspiration from, and figure out what we wanted to write about.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

You can expect a lot of energy, a lot of jumping- so wear comfortable shoes, and be ready to just have a ton of fun. I love performing and always have such a good time while I’m on stage, so I try to radiate that throughout the crowd. I just want everyone to have an amazing time together, only positive vibes at my shows!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Playing Jingle Ball in my hometown was pretty crazy for me. I grew up going to those shows at the big arena in Toronto, and honestly never thought in a million years I would be able to play there alongside my favourite artists. It was surreal.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I met Shawn Mendes on a plane a few months ago which was pretty crazy, it was just kind of unexpected I was really surprised when I saw him haha.

Credit: Sam Cahill

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I think people would just be really surprised by the diversity of my playlists honestly. I listen to so many different types of music, one second I’m listening to J.Cole, then Billie Eilish, then maybe Pearl Jam or Pink $weats. It’s very versatile.

10) When can we see you live?

I’m playing the O2 Academy Islington in London on June 4th, don’t miss it!