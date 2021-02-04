Get To Know: Joshua Bassett

Californian actor and singer-songwriter, Joshua Bassett, has released the first single ‘Lie Lie Lie’ from his debut EP after starring in the Disney+ phenomenon High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Inspired by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles, Joshua is writing guitar-led pop songs with lyrics full of storytelling. A multi-talented instrumentalist (he plays guitar, ukulele, drums and piano to name a few!), Joshua says it was his grandma giving him his grandpa’s old ukulele that really kickstarted his songwriting passion, and wrote his first song aged 15 to ask a girl out to homecoming (she said yes btw!).

With already nearly 100 million streams under his belt and acclaim from the likes of Euphoria, Billboard, Flaunt, Elite Daily, POPSUGAR, E! News and Idolator, it’s hard to believe that Joshua has only released a handful of songs. His debut EP is coming out later this year but Joshua says he’s been “writing this EP for essentially three years, but produced all of it during the pandemic, and mostly over Zoom!”.

Despite the lack of gigs this year (cry), Joshua says he does have “something very special planned, I can’t reveal any details yet but I’m stoked about it, and I think you will be too :)” we can’t wait to see what he has in store!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I would say I fall somewhere in the worlds of Ed Sheeran and John Mayer. I’m from San Diego, California and have five sisters! Music was everything in my house growing up.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Raw, acoustic, and storytelling.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My grandma gave me my grandpa’s old ukulele when he passed away, and that’s what really kickstarted my songwriting! I would say musically Billy Joel and Ed Sheeran inspired me for sure.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

As stated above I would say Mayer, Sheeran, but also Styles, and Adele!

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I’ve been writing this EP for essentially three years, but produced all of it during the pandemic, and mostly over Zoom!

View the lyrics So they told me all the things that you said

Running all over my name, oh-oh-oh

And you're acting, oh, so innocent

Like I'm the only one to blame



You've been lying to yourself

Lie to everyone else

Only thinking 'bout yourself

Darling, what the hell?



I know what you say about me

I hope that it makes you happy

You can't seem to get me off your mind

(Get me off your mind) oh-oh-oh

I know you're lying through your teeth

You told them the lies that you told me

I've had enough of it this time



(Had enough this time) so you can lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

Go ahead and try, try, try, try, try

It won't work this time, time, time, time, time

I'll kiss your ass goodbye, bye, bye, bye, bye

I'll kiss your ass goodbye



So you're telling them it's all my fault

You're the victim this time, oh-oh-oh

And you wanna make it seem like it's your call

You're acting like everything's fine



You've been lying to yourself

Lie to everyone else

Only thinking 'bout yourself

Darling, what the hell?



I know what you say about me

I hope that it makes you happy

You can't seem to get me off your mind

(Get me off your mind) oh-oh-oh

I know you're lying through your teeth

You told them the lies that you told me

I've had enough of it this time (had enough this time)



I know what you say about me

Ah-ah-oh, you can't get me off your mind



I know what you say about me (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I hope that it makes you happy

You can't seem to get me off your mind

(Get me off your mind) oh-oh-oh

I know you're lying through your teeth

You told them the lies that you told me

I've had enough of it this time



(Had enough this time) so you can lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

(What to doing)

Try, try, try, try, try

(You don't worth it) go and try

This time, time, time, time, time

I'll kiss your ass goodbye, bye, bye, bye, bye

I'll kiss your ass goodbye Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I play six instruments, and all of them at some point are in the EP. I would love to hop around from instrument to instrument and just have a blast!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I wrote a song for my show (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and was able to perform that in front of about 8,000 people in Georgia. I’ve never felt such an insane rush of energy and love, as well as such an enthusiastic crowd!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Very niche but… I recently met Tim Robinson (creator/actor in I Think You Should Leave on Netflix) at a coffee shop and I totally lost my cool.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Not sure if it’s totally unexpected but I listen to classical music and jazz frequently!

10) When can we see you live?

I do have something very special planned, I can’t reveal any details yet but I’m stoked about it, and I think you will be too :)