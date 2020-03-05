Get To Know: Josie Man

Popping onto our radar this week is South London’s Josie Man. She recently made her glittery entrance to the music scene with her single ‘Colours’, setting the tone for her bright future in the industry. Embracing yourself and everything that makes you different, that’s what Josie’s music is all about.

Now, her debut EP aLOVINGboothang is out in all its dreamy pop glory, exploring self-acceptance, love and relationships…all done with an unapologetic Josie Man twist. The singer chats to us this week about her new music and future plans…

Credit: Frank Fieber

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Josie Man, a 21 year old Pisces! I’m half Chinese, half British and I grew up here in South East London.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Warming, uplifting, loving.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My parents always told me to do what I loved and encouraged me to be myself! Music was the thing I loved the most and the thing I felt most capable of doing, so it made sense to take it seriously.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

There’s many! It varies from Bill Withers to Jojo! I get inspired by music that takes me to a different place, whether that’s somewhere relaxed, somewhere happy or somewhere sad.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I really love writing, it feels like a release for me. I often leave sessions feeling so refreshed and weightless! I always write about the real life emotions that I’m feeling that day - I bring a note pad with me which usually starts with me doodling ALL over the page but I think that’s how I get my mind working! If I’m working with a topliner we will talk for a while about a certain topic and jot things down. And then a melody will come or the other way round! I like to see what happens naturally that day and not force anything.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I’m really lucky to have an amazing band who are my friends who play with me! Hopefully everyone leaves my shows feeling positive and full of love, so much so that it inspires them to spread the love and positivity!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think it has to be releasing my first song 'Colours' and having people other than my family actually listening to it! I’ve had messages from all over the world about how people resonate with the message of the song and I still can’t believe that this is real life! It makes me SO happy!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I met Harry Styles at an event (I never go to events) and he said he liked my coat and glasses and I didn’t know what to say so I said “Hello my names Harry, I mean Josie!!!” hahaha!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

'The World Is Yours' - Nas, this song reminds me of when I got a tattoo and heard it playing three times because I was there so long.

10) When can we see you live?

I’m playing Annie Mac Presents this Saturday on the 7th and have some really exciting festival slots to announce soon too. Stay tuned!!!