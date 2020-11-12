Get To Know: Kasien

London rapper Kasien has an extensive list of influences all playing a part in his sound. Pharrell, Kanye West, Limp Bizkit, Liam Gallagher, Kid Cudi are just a few artists who have helped shape and inspire the artist and his music. His debut EP I Found Paradise In Hell was curated all over the world between November last year to mid-lockdown in May this year. Kasien says the change in settings definitely inspired him to work on his music, going from working in huge studios to his mum’s shed in a matter of months!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Kasien (real name). Born and raised in 90s London from Nigerian and Jamaican parents. I am and have always been a creative and have used art as a form of expression throughout my years from dance to poetry.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Intense, honest, motivational.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Jay-Z Fade to Black DVD, Michael Jackson Another Part Of Me Tour Video, my dad, MTV Diary series (all episodes! Kanye, Destiny’s Child, Christina Aguilera etc.) .

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Pharrell, Kanye West, Limp Bizkit, Liam Gallagher, Kid Cudi, Niall Rodgers, Quincy Jones, Kelis.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single

New single 'Cloud 9' was made in my mum's shed during lockdown. I got sent the beat by Cadenza and it touched me in a weird way. I had just been dumped by my ex a week before and the chorus came to me. My project was written all over the world from like November last year till May this year. Different settings and cultures (food, music) definitely put me in a good place mentally and inspired me to work. From big studios to my mum's shed hahahah!

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

You can expect a lot of sweat, blood and euphoria! But I dunno when we can have those type of shows next so maybe just euphoria now I dunno.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Biggest career highlight so far has to be working with The Streets and seeing my name on the back of the physical album. Mike Skinner is the only big artist to reach out and want to work. Not only did I grow up listening to him, he gave me a lot of hope by acknowledging my work and I’ll always be grateful for that.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Kanye West. I grovelled like a bitch. Next time I see him I’ll be ready though.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Len - 'Steal My Sunshine'.

10) When can we see you live?

Have you watched Tenet?