Get To Know: KennyHoopla

Every now and then you discover an artist and ask yourself where they’ve been all your life. That artist is KennyHoopla. Hailing from Wisconsin, music has always been an important aspect of Kenny’s life. So, moving into a career in music seemed almost obvious.

Boxing KennyHoopla into a single genre is almost impossible, and would certainly do his sound no justice. He describes it best: transparent, colourful and wide. Think a mix of indie and alternative R&B…. Basically, there’s nothing else like it.

This week, Kenny chats to us about his music, his very wide range of influences (he even gives Hannah Montana a nod!) and making tunes…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m an American Recording artist based in Wisconsin and I am obsessed with faces.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Transparent, colorful, and wide.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I think just myself to be honest - it was never like one day I was just like “Oh I’m gonna make music as a career.” It’s always just been a part of my life but it’s turned into a career naturally, you know. So grateful for that. I would do this for free, really.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Jonny Pierce, Passion Pit, Aphex Twin, Oberhofer - just off the top of my head :)!

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I had written the song acappella like a year before, so when Daywave and I got together I just put it down on the beat haha, it was very very quick and easy flowing. Felt really good, Daywave and I somewhat come from the same sonic world and that made it easier for us because we both just “get it”.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

LIFE!!! I want to make everyone feel everything at once.

I'm sure you already knew that

Enjoy the tide

If you can endure that

Her pants and how they matched her hair

And her friends never did care



I'll live as an echo

Learn how to let go

But it's no fun to live in last place

So I'll cut my feet off

If they take a photo I'm a

Sore loser, sore loser



I'll live as an echo

Learn how to let go

But it's no fun to live in last place

So I'll cut my feet off

If they take a photo I'm a

Sore loser, sore loser



I'll learn to rot away and not complain

It's easier when you love the pain

Asleep in the flower bed again

Asleep flower in the flower bed

But do you feel karma

When you hit rock bottom?



I'll live as an echo

Learn how to let go

But it's no fun to live in last place

So I'll cut my feet off

If they take a photo I'm a

Sore loser, sore loser



I'll live as an echo

Learn how to let go

But it's no fun to live in last place

So I'll cut my feet off

If they take a photo I'm a

Sore loser, sore loser



(Don't stop dreaming)



(Sore loser)

(Sore loser)

(Sore loser)

(Sore loser)



I'll live as an echo

Learn how to let go

But it's no fun to live in last place

So I'll cut my feet off

If they take a photo I'm a

Sore loser, sore loser



I'll live as an echo

Learn how to let go

But it's no fun to live in last place

So I'll cut my feet off

If they take a photo I'm a

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Music actually becoming my career job and getting on Complex Mag recently!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Jonny Pierce at a Drums aftershow shirt signing and def Pete Wentz - that was so crazy. I think it’s good to still be able to be starstuck, a lot of people look down on it because people are just “people” but some people are still very special to other people and that helps with moving the world forward and giving people hope. To see someone from a higher perspective.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Hannah Montana, so so slept on. I used to bump that in my room all the time, a neighbourhood friend gave her cd to me when I was young, ha!.

10) When can we see you live?

Whenever you want me to pull up! Haha. I have a show in NY next week though lol.