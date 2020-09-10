Get To Know: Kid Kapichi

Hastings natives Jack, Ben, George and Eddie aka Kid Kapichi are making themselves HEARD in the rock world. Over the past couple of years, the post-punk band have gained a strong fanbase, including fellow rockers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Slaves. Describing their sound as ‘Angry Haunted House’, their music is loud, full of incredible guitar riffs and perfect for live shows. WE MISS YOU GIGS! ☹

Their live shows are where they really shine. Calling it an “escape from every day life” the guys put everything into their shows to make every gig a night to remember for their fans. “We shout we cry we laugh. But we all do it together, it’s beautiful.”

With Kid Kapichi getting a lotta love from MTV Rocks Chart host Jack Saunders, we encourage you to get their music on, turn it up LOUD and be there at the beginning of Kid Kapichi’s journey to watch it rocket skywards!

Credit: Nick Suchak

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We’re Kid Kapichi, a post-punk band from Hastings on the south coast of England. We’re best known for our live shows where everyone is welcome and anything goes.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Angry Haunted House.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

The people of our hometown Hastings have always been a huge inspiration. There isn't much to do down here other than pick up an instrument and play. We have some world class musicians here. The audience are even more world class and that’s always been the biggest inspiration, constantly upping your game to make the next show bigger and madder than the last.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Always been huge fans of The Specials and The Clash, but more modern vibes have been QOTSA and The Amazing Snakeheads. The Snakeheads definitely put us down a path that we wouldn’t of found without them.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

So we’ve been working pretty independently on the album. We’ve been recording the drums with some producers we’ve worked with before, then brought it back to Kapichi HQ and done the rest ourselves. Recording. Mixing etc. It’s been amazing to hone our skills on that side of things as well as the songwriting.

Sometimes you can spend hours trying to get an idea out to a producer, but when you’re in control, it makes the final product a lot more coherent.

Writing has always been a four pronged attack. We all work together. One of us may have an idea and then the others build upon it. Everyone is vital.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

An escape from every day life. It’s everyone’s chance to forget about their 9-to-5 and get angry and throw themselves into it. Literally. Everyone is involved and we love our fans more than anything. It gets loud. We get angry. We shout, we cry, we laugh. But we all do it together, it’s beautiful.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Frank Carter messaging us after hearing us on Radio 1, asking us to come on tour with him in Europe. That was pretty surreal seeing as though we all grew up with the Gallows.

That whole tour was a huge lifetime achievement and highlight. We can’t thank him or the people who made it happen, enough.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I know Eddie and Ben were at a Nova Twins gig backstage and spent the night hanging out with Tom Morello. From the phone calls that followed I think it’d be safe to say they were pretty excited.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

We all listen to a super varied array of music, but we do have a bangers playlist that goes on pre gig every night. Anything from Linkin Park to Rihanna.

10) When can we see you live?

We’re going on touring the UK and Europe in February and March 2021. Our biggest London show yet, will be at Scala on 18th March. All dates and tickets are on sale now from kidkapichi.com