Get To Know: King Calaway

Emerging multi-national band King Calaway are bringing something new and exciting to the table with their crossover country, rock and pop sound.

Hailing from both sides of the Atlantic, King Calaway’s Jordan and Simon are UK natives, while Chris, Caleb, Chad and Austin are American-born.

Although only formed in 2018, the boys have already come a long way and there clearly is no stopping them. Earlier this year, the band released their single ‘World For Two’ which has amassed more than 32 million streams. They’ve also just played the main stage at Gibraltar Calling, alongside legends like Liam Gallagher and Take That. No big deal…

This week, the boys of King Calaway tell us all about their influences, the process behind creating their new album and some exciting things they’ve been up to!

Credit: Rachel Deeb

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

King Calaway is a pop rock band based in Nashville, but accumulated from both the UK and the US. We all come from different places in the world and we all have different musical influences and backgrounds. We play all of our instruments live to create a really fresh and organic sound (versus the popular electronic sounds you hear in a lot of pop music today).

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Fresh. Harmonic. Anthemic.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

We all have different inspirations and backgrounds in music. Simon is hugely influenced by Coldplay, while Caleb really looks up to John Mayer and his guitar playing. Chad was inspired to get into music by Elvis Presley at a very young age. Jordan takes his inspiration from bands like Take That, while Austin and Chris look up to Paul McCartney and Eagles, respectively.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

As a band, our sound is influenced by the great bands who have come before us, including groups like Eagles, The Beatles, Coldplay, and Kings of Leon.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

We had a great time being creative with the songs on this album. We cut them all live in the studio. It was an incredible experience to all be playing in the room at the same time and to bounce off each other’s energy. This energy really contributed to the sound we created and captured.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Our live show brings a whole lot of energy to the stage! The songs we perform contain very singable choruses and melodies and we love when the audience sings along with us. The atmosphere is electric. Every single member of the band has their moment to shine.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

We’ve had a big year with lots of incredible moments. We were lucky enough to make our television debut back in June on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and we just found out we’ll be appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on October 8 (tune in!). We’d be remiss not to also mention the creation of this album, which has genuinely been life changing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Simon recently met Kacey Musgraves at an event and completely geeked out. She had just performed with Chris Martin at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, so Kacey talked about how lovely and talented Chris is.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

We all have pretty broad taste in music. You’d be surprised to find ABBA and Susan Boyle on Jordan’s playlist! Simon and Chad are both currently listening to 'Taken' by MUNA. Austin is listening to Bon Iver’s new album on repeat.

10) When can we see you live?

Soon! We are currently working to set up some UK dates and hope to see you at some point in early 2020. We just played the Gibraltar Calling Festival and absolutely cannot wait to come back to the UK.