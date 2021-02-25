Get To Know: KIRBY

There aren’t many people who can say they’ve written songs for the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Kanye West, but Memphis-born soul artist KIRBY is one of them! 2020 saw her step into an artist in her own right with the release of her EP Sis - a beautiful demonstration of contemporary soul music.

Inspired by the likes of Aretha Franklin and Kendirck Lamar, KIRBY exquisitely brings classic soul into the 21st century. She describes her sound as if “Elon Musk wanted to make soul music for Mars”, and we too definitely think she’s out of this world!

KIRBY has recently teamed up with Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke for her latest single ‘Superpowers’. The deeply personal lyrics combined with her dreamy, distinctive vocals are just a match made in heaven on the funk-tinged R&B-soul record. Speaking to Wonderland magazine on the track, KIRBY states it is all about self-love, but particularly for the black community, “This song is for the melaninated superheroes who walk this earth. Your skin is not your burden, your skin is not your curse, your skin is not your choice, BUT it is your Superpower”. Her social activism against racism has led to KIRBY going viral on TikTok and being featured on news outlets across America.

Currently “writing the song that’s going to help you get over your ex and fall in love again,” we love an artist who fights for social change and we can’t wait to see what other music she has in store!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is KIRBY, I’m from Mississippi, and I am currently writing the song that’s going to help you get over your ex and fall in love again.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

If Elon Musk wanted to make soul music for Mars. Lol Futuristic Soul.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I didn’t think this was possible, I wanted to be an anesthesiologist. It wasn’t until I got accepted into Berklee College of Music that I thought, "Wow, could this really be my life?"

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Aretha Franklin, Kendrick Lamar, and any and every soul artist from the 70s.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Writing a record over FaceTime during a pandemic has been an emotional experience. It’s forced you to either use music as an escape and write about what you wish life was, or be raw and vulnerable and discover all these untethered emotions that have come out of you during the quarantine. It’s really made me value the small things, like hearing your guitarist in person, or singing with friends without a mask.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

You can expect to be transported to the future, nostalgic about the past, and twerking in the present. And hopefully a good happy cry at the end.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Honestly being able to do music full-time and live a life you love is such a blessing. I never will forget what it feels like to be folding clothes in Urban Outfitters and hoping for a day when I could do music full time. That day has come and I am grateful.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

One word. Beyoncé. Beyoncé. Beyoncé.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Oh wow - that’s a great question. A lot of country music.

10) When can we see you live?

Soon I hope. It’s been over a year since my first sold-out show. I cannot wait to share these songs and perform live. My dog is so tired of being my biggest fan lol.