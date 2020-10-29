Get To Know: Knucks

North London rapper Knucks, is quickly becoming the UK rapper people need to know about. Since the release of his debut mixtape in 2014, Knucks describes his sound as “smooth, deep and nostalgic. Like a modern day take of the 90s feel”.

Fusing UK rap with elements of jazz and having inspirations from US hip-hop acts like Nas, Knucks is creating a sound that really does sound unique and distinctive. His music has gained him fans in the likes of Stormzy and Wretch 32, and he really does feel like one of the most exciting new artists in the UK right now.

Credit: Lucero Glow

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm a rapper/producer born and raised in south Kilburn, north west London.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Smooth, deep and nostalgic. Like a modern day take of the 90’s feel.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I don’t think there was a particular artist that inspired me to do music but there were a few that inspired my early sound - like Youngs Teflon, Nas, Mf Doom.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Basically the same ones that inspired my initial style - I’d probably add Sade and curren$y, mainly because for the vibe and feel.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single

'Standout' so happened to be the first time me and the feature artist Loyle Carner got in a session. It was a very natural. Made the beat in like 10 minutes of us arriving and the concept pretty much came together from the convos me and Loyle had while making the beat.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A straight vibe, I feel like the energy of my shows is always warm because my fans are all like-minded people who just enjoy the music for what it is.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My first headline show, experiencing an entire audience of people that were there just to soak in the music was mad humbling. They were reciting my lyrics word for word which was mad because the NRG 105 had only been out a week.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I wouldn’t say starstruck - but meeting people I’ve grown up listening to like Wretch, Ghetts and D Double were definitely humblin.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Urmm - I’ve been listening to 'Lady' by Modjo recently - that song's always had special place in my heart.

10) When can we see you live?

Ask Boris mate.