Get To Know: Lil Mosey

With millions of streams behind him and a viral TikTok smash under his belt, Seattle rapper, Lil Mosey, is already making a huge impact in both the rap and mainstream music scene. With his music inspired by Meek Mill and that distinct Atlanta-style trap sound, Mosey says he’s on a mission to make music “you can dance to and turn up with your friends.” That, he has seemed to have mastered, as his huge track ‘Blueberry Faygo’ went viral after it was unofficially leaked earlier this year, and then got a huge TikTok dance craze to go with it.

Lil Mosey is a great example of how drive, determination and hard work can get you to where you want to be. He dropped out of high school to pursue his music career after his breakthrough track ‘Pull Up’ also went viral, and at now only 18 years old, it’s hard to believe that he’s already released two albums, and has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, AJ Tracey and Gunna to name a few. His live shows sound spectacular, and says that he’s working on “an interactive set with my visuals to keep the fans involved with the show” for when gigs are back up and running. We’re already counting down the days until we can be there…

Lil Mosey has already carved a strong and distinct path for himself with his music and visuals, and we can’t wait to see what his next move is going to be. If it’s anything like his previous work, we know it’s going to be explosive.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm from Seattle, Washington born and raised. I'm 18 years old. My music is fun. Melodic. Always something you can dance to and turn up with your friends.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Melodic, catchy, fun.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I was always determined to pursue music. I started at 14. Really what inspired me was seeing people gravitate to my music and seeing the positive feedback online.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Meek Mill is definitely a musical influence. He rapped about things I could relate to. Hearing somebody come from a struggle and able to make it out gave me motivation to chase my dreams. His whole Dream Chaser movement influenced me.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Really I just start with melodies and just freestyle. I used to write but the music just comes quicker for me now.

View the lyrics Damn, Callan (Damn, Callan)



One bad bitch and she do what I say so (One, gang)

Two big .40s and a big ass Draco (Two, boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Three)

Poured up a 4, now that blueberry Faygo

One false move, and we straight to shooting shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Three more, gang)

That's how it goes, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit (That's how it goes)



Ayy, one bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah, gang)

Two big .40s and a big ass Draco (Two)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go

Poured up a 4, now that blueberry Faygo

One false move, and we straight to shooting shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Three, yeah)

That's how it goes, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit (Gang)



I'm with my niggas, yeah, we some rockstars

And I'm with my nigga, yeah, KK Wokhardt (KK Wokhardt)

This not my dick, lil' bitch, my Glock hard (Lil' bitch)

Straight to the cash (Cash), I'm a trapstar

Straight to the bag (Bag), I'm that nigga, huh (Uh)

Got me some gas, rollin' up some

Pfft, pfft, cash, yeah, I got me some

I ain't fucked her yesterday (Yeah)

I'ma fuck some



One bad bitch and she do what I say so (One, gang)

Two big .40s and a big ass Draco (Two, boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Three)

Poured up a 4, now that blueberry Faygo

One false move, and we straight to shooting shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Three more, gang)

That's how it goes, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit (That's how it goes)



3-0, clip in my Nina (Ooh-ooh)

On my toes, Gucci, Valentina (Yeah, bitch)

She on go, your bitch fuck the team, uh (Lil' bitch)

'Cause you know your bitch want a winner (Winner)

I just went back to my city (To my city)

And you know they all fuckin' with me (Yeah, yes)

But it ain't safe, hoes with me (Hoes)

I'ma chase bands 'til they end me



One bad bitch and she do what I say so (One, gang)

Two big .40s and a big ass Draco (Two, boom, boom)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Three)

Poured up a 4, now that blueberry Faygo

One false move, and we straight to shooting shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Three more, gang)

That's how it goes, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit (That's how it goes)



Ayy, one bad bitch, and she do what I say so (Yeah, gang)

Two big .40s and a big ass Draco (Two)

Three more millions when you ask how my day go

Poured up a 4, now that blueberry Faygo

One false move, and we straight to shooting shit

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Three, yeah)

That's how it goes, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit (Gang)

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Always a movie. Turning up. I try to balance my show and give everybody something that they'd like. I have a mixed audience of girls and boys so I try to find the balance. On my next tour I'm working on an interactive set with my visuals to keep the fans involved with the show.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

So far it's looking like 'Blueberry Faygo'. I'm excited about this song.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really. I've been around legends - it's been cool to meet them, work or learn from them.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I listen to everything and anything. It'd be hard. I support my friends and listen to our music too.

10) When can we see you live?

Unfortunately I had to postpone my tour to later this year due to what's going on in the world. I'm more concerned with things going back to normal and the world recovering strong from COVID-19. But hopefully at the end of the year as long as everything is safe for my fans to see me live. I can't wait to go back outside!