Get To Know: Lola Young

With a captivating debut single out that has been supported by Radio 1’s Annie Mac among many others, it’s clear that Lola Young is a rising star.

The 18 year old South-London singer has already shown us that there’s something special about her. Her debut single ‘6 Feet Under’ tackles the subject of depression, while making light of it with her raw lyrics.

Get to know all about Lola as she chats about her new project ‘Intro’, her biggest influences and her stripped back shows…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Lola Young, I’m from South London, I write my own songs, I’ve been playing live since I was 14 and last week I finally released my first project ‘Intro’.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Honest, raw and self conscious.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I did to be honest haha.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Prince, Joni Mitchell, Frank Ocean, Anderson .Paak, Eminem, I love a good 80s band as well.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I write the songs, and I recorded most of it with Conor and Will (Manuka) who are my friends, and musical confidants. I also worked on some of the production with Two Inch Punch.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

At the moment my live shows are stripped back, it’s me on the keys, guitar and sometimes I bring on my friends to accompany me on keys or bass.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Just being able to release music and playing Scotch of St James cause every show feels like Wembley to me.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

When I got a hat signed by Avril Lavigne when I was a kid, I didn’t get to meet her but I think I cried when I got the hat given to me. She was a massive inspiration for me as a kid.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

So so much. Lots of old country music, electronic, experimental jazz, a bit of psychedelic rock, and lots of other cool sh*t.

10) When can we see you live?

I’m next playing a run of shows in Feb.