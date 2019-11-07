MTV Push

Get To Know: Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye makes music for everyone…it’s time to add him to your playlists...

Thursday, November 7, 2019

It’s hard to believe that what was once forbidden to New Orleans-born singer Lucky Daye, is now his career. In fact, he is one of the most intriguing acts in modern R&B.

Growing up as part of a strict Christian church which enforced strict rules, Lucky’s earliest memories of music were in church. This experience taught the artist to make music from nothing, making the most of his voice as his only instrument. 

To anyone who listens to Lucky’s honest, self-reflective music, it’s obvious that this is what he was meant to do in life… His tracks cover a range of emotions, which Lucky is able to do beautifully with his voice.

This week we sit down with Lucky to get to know all about his music, what he listens to and his favourite career moments…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm from New Orleans, Louisiana. I'm 6 foot in case you didn't know. My hair makes me 6'2 and my hair is not locked. My music is a mesh of everything I've ever listened to. No matter what genre, decade or gender you are, my music is for everyone and I don't drive ever. I'm also scared of flying.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Timeless, colorful, poetic.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

No one inspired me really. Just myself. I wish I had someone who inspired me to start my career in music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Rick James, Usher and XXXTENTACION.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Um, I think of a place that makes me feel the most at the time and then stay in it. Sometimes it's pain and sometimes its trying to ignore the pain, so it's like happiness and sometimes it's like trying to make of confusion.

View the lyrics
Hmm
Guess I lot of pride
So much pride I don't, I don't see myself gettin' hurt but-
Guess it happens to everybody, hmm
Yeah, it feels the same, yeah everyday
Hum, I wish that I could travel through time to get back, back to it
Ha it's funny how pain work
And no matter how bad you wanna get out of it
The next person gotta deal with it
Fucking my head up, hmm
And you wanna, make me feel, what you feel, hmm
Like I hurt you that bad
Alright good luck, we ain't the same
But I'm the one to blame

I've been dealin' with the pressure
Way too much to even mesure
Try to keep it all in
But you got me open, hopeless for you
Ooh woah, hopeless for you, hey, ooh woah

I can't afford those losses
That's just my ego talking
You make heart beat for you
I almost cry to often
But I put too much in your hands
So much regret in the end
It's a shame for you, it's a shame for me
Is the blame on you? I can say the same for me
After the wrong is there a right?
How can I look into your eyes?
This is a truth that I can't fight

I love you too much
Oh woah
I love you too much
Oh woah
It's a shame for you
Ut's a shame for me

Gotta be careful, I know, I know
You and me can't be nothing no more
I've been lookin' for something for me
I've been gettin' nothing at all
You're such a fuckin' woman
But deserves the fuckin' world

I can't afford those losses
That's just my ego talkin'
You make heart beat for you
I almost cry to often
But I put too much in your hands
So much regret in the end
It's a shame for you, it's a shame for me
Is the blame on you? I can say the same for me
After the wrong is there a right?
How can I look into your eyes?
This is a truth that I can't fight

I love you too much
Oh woah
I love you too much
Oh woah
It's a shame for you
It's a shame for me

They say love is blind, that's some real shit
Woke up from a lie to the truth
How you fuckin' lie with a straight face?
How can you and I find a safe place?
We was in our zone, now you makin' sudden moves
I wish I could cater to you, you know
It's hard way to love with no, hard way to love with no, trust

That's just my ego talking
You make heart beat for you
I almost cry to often
But I put too much in your hands
So much regret in the end
It's a shame for you, it's a shame for me
Is the blame on you? I can say the same for me
After the wrong is there a right?
How can I look into your eyes?
This is a truth that I can't fight

I love you too much
Oh woah
I love you too much
Oh woah
It's a shame for you
It's a shame for me
Writer(s): DARHYL CAMPER, DAVID BROWN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

The best band in the world.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Going to all of these cities and listening to them sing my songs and actually knowing my lyrics. There was this one show where the sound went out and my fans finished the songs, and before I could even get mad about the sound going out, I felt the crowd singing back to me and it made me feel good. They knew the whole thing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

"Josephine" by RITUAL, Lisa Hannigan // "Eurythmics" Sweet Dreams + Marilyn Manson.

10) When can we see you live?

I'm performing in London at XOYO on November 6th at XOYO. I'm also touring with Khalid in Australia in November which I'm excited about.

