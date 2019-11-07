Get To Know: Lucky Daye

It’s hard to believe that what was once forbidden to New Orleans-born singer Lucky Daye, is now his career. In fact, he is one of the most intriguing acts in modern R&B.

Growing up as part of a strict Christian church which enforced strict rules, Lucky’s earliest memories of music were in church. This experience taught the artist to make music from nothing, making the most of his voice as his only instrument.

To anyone who listens to Lucky’s honest, self-reflective music, it’s obvious that this is what he was meant to do in life… His tracks cover a range of emotions, which Lucky is able to do beautifully with his voice.

This week we sit down with Lucky to get to know all about his music, what he listens to and his favourite career moments…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm from New Orleans, Louisiana. I'm 6 foot in case you didn't know. My hair makes me 6'2 and my hair is not locked. My music is a mesh of everything I've ever listened to. No matter what genre, decade or gender you are, my music is for everyone and I don't drive ever. I'm also scared of flying.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Timeless, colorful, poetic.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

No one inspired me really. Just myself. I wish I had someone who inspired me to start my career in music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Rick James, Usher and XXXTENTACION.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Um, I think of a place that makes me feel the most at the time and then stay in it. Sometimes it's pain and sometimes its trying to ignore the pain, so it's like happiness and sometimes it's like trying to make of confusion.

View the lyrics Hmm

Guess I lot of pride

So much pride I don't, I don't see myself gettin' hurt but-

Guess it happens to everybody, hmm

Yeah, it feels the same, yeah everyday

Hum, I wish that I could travel through time to get back, back to it

Ha it's funny how pain work

And no matter how bad you wanna get out of it

The next person gotta deal with it

Fucking my head up, hmm

And you wanna, make me feel, what you feel, hmm

Like I hurt you that bad

Alright good luck, we ain't the same

But I'm the one to blame



I've been dealin' with the pressure

Way too much to even mesure

Try to keep it all in

But you got me open, hopeless for you

Ooh woah, hopeless for you, hey, ooh woah



I can't afford those losses

That's just my ego talking

You make heart beat for you

I almost cry to often

But I put too much in your hands

So much regret in the end

It's a shame for you, it's a shame for me

Is the blame on you? I can say the same for me

After the wrong is there a right?

How can I look into your eyes?

This is a truth that I can't fight



I love you too much

Oh woah

I love you too much

Oh woah

It's a shame for you

Ut's a shame for me



Gotta be careful, I know, I know

You and me can't be nothing no more

I've been lookin' for something for me

I've been gettin' nothing at all

You're such a fuckin' woman

But deserves the fuckin' world



I can't afford those losses

That's just my ego talkin'

You make heart beat for you

I almost cry to often

But I put too much in your hands

So much regret in the end

It's a shame for you, it's a shame for me

Is the blame on you? I can say the same for me

After the wrong is there a right?

How can I look into your eyes?

This is a truth that I can't fight



I love you too much

Oh woah

I love you too much

Oh woah

It's a shame for you

It's a shame for me



They say love is blind, that's some real shit

Woke up from a lie to the truth

How you fuckin' lie with a straight face?

How can you and I find a safe place?

We was in our zone, now you makin' sudden moves

I wish I could cater to you, you know

It's hard way to love with no, hard way to love with no, trust



That's just my ego talking

You make heart beat for you

I almost cry to often

But I put too much in your hands

So much regret in the end

It's a shame for you, it's a shame for me

Is the blame on you? I can say the same for me

After the wrong is there a right?

How can I look into your eyes?

This is a truth that I can't fight



I love you too much

Oh woah

I love you too much

Oh woah

It's a shame for you

It's a shame for me Writer(s): DARHYL CAMPER, DAVID BROWN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

The best band in the world.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Going to all of these cities and listening to them sing my songs and actually knowing my lyrics. There was this one show where the sound went out and my fans finished the songs, and before I could even get mad about the sound going out, I felt the crowd singing back to me and it made me feel good. They knew the whole thing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

"Josephine" by RITUAL, Lisa Hannigan // "Eurythmics" Sweet Dreams + Marilyn Manson.

10) When can we see you live?

I'm performing in London at XOYO on November 6th at XOYO. I'm also touring with Khalid in Australia in November which I'm excited about.