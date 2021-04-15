Get To Know: M-22

Matt and Frank, aka M-22, are a British/German DJ duo who you may know from their massive hit ‘First Time’ Ft. Medina. Inspired by dance music giants such as Daft Punk and Roger Sanchez, the pair are also influenced by the disco and Motown sound too.



Meeting around five/six years ago on March 22nd (hence the name M-22) they have gone onto gain millions of Spotify streams, been supported by some of the biggest names in dance music, including Pete Tong and Robin Schulz, and played at some of the biggest festivals and clubs like Tomorrowland and Ushuaïa in Ibiza. They have just released their new single ‘Gravity’ Ft. Rhea Melvin and it’s getting us very excited for June 21st. Bring on the clubs and the festivals!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We are a British/German duo. One of us is from Blackpool (Matt), and one is from Aachen (Frank). We met five/six years ago on March 22nd, hence the name M-22. After spending a day in the studio together we instantly had a musical connection. What can we say? It blossomed into this baby we have today.

2) Who/what inspired you to start a career in music?

We where both influenced by house music and French house: acts like Daft Punk and Roger Sanchez were big influences at the beginning.

3) Who are your biggest musical influences?

House music in general, but also really going back in time and pulling from Motown and the whole disco movement as well.

4) Tell us about the writing and recording process of 'Gravity'

'Gravity' came about like most of all our songs do. Coming up with chords that feel special and inspiring is always how we start - while trying to find an interesting concept. The track came to us pretty fast actually, but we just left it - didn’t touch it for a long time. Then, when going through all our demos recently, we thought we really need to work on this idea now. The track ping-ponged between the UK and Germany through the production stage (which is always an exciting process). The vocalist is the outstanding Rhea Melvin which is going to be a name to watch out for.

I've been high, outer space

I'm all over the place

Put your hands 'round my waist

Bring me down, down, down, down

That look on your face

Keeping up with the pace

Put your hands 'round my waist

Bring me down, down, down, down



Bring me down, down, down, down

Bring me down, down, down, down

Put your hands 'round my waist

Bring me down, down, down, down

Bring me down, down, down, down

Bring me down, down, down, down

Put your hands 'round my waist

Bring me down, down, down, down



Tell me, say you want me too

You got gravity 'round you

Even if I want to, I can't move

No lie, everything you do

You got gravity 'round you

Even if I want to, I can't move



Tell me, say you want me too

You got gravity 'round you

Even if I want to, I can't move

No lie, everything you do

You got gravity 'round you

Even if I want to, I can't



Bring me down, down, down, down

Bring me down, down, down, down

Put your hands 'round my waist

Bring me down, down, down, down

Bring me down, down, down, down

Bring me down, down, down, down

Put your hands 'round my waist

Bring me down, down, down, down



Bring me down, down, down, down

5) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

A platinum single in the UK with ‘First Time’ still feels very special to us. And playing all the great shows we have like Tomorrowland, Radio 1 @ Mambo and all the Ibiza highlights is something we will always remember.

6) Who would you be your dream collaboration and why?

Tough one as there are many people we would like to work with so let’s just say... we will keep doing what we are doing and when the time is right we will get that dream collab :-)

7) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really...we are both studio junkies and most of our time is spent in there haha. Matt is a massive football fan and once in Dubai he got to meet legendary footballer Nicolas Anelka... and then played 5-a-side with him! Hes still got it ;-)

8) If you could only listen to one song on repeat for the rest of time what would it be and why?

Most likely something Nile Rogers was involved with, because the rest of time can last pretty long and you can never get bored of a bit of Nile.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Hmmm.....MGMT? Elvis Presley?

10) What can we expect from your live shows?

We are currently thinking about what we can do to make our shows the ultimate experience - something that’s different but still true to us. You will have to come and watch when we are playing next!

11) Have you got any fun livestreams/online events planned for this year? / When can we see you live?

Yes keep your eyes peeled on our socials we are going to be doing lots of stuff online and showing you more sides of us beyond the music.