Get To Know: Master Peace

Starting off as a grime MC at London radio stations, Master Peace says he knew that he never wanted to release grime music. Instead, inspired by the likes of The 1975, Bastille and Brandy, the south west Londoner decided to start making music his way. Peace says it was his belief in knowing who he wanted to be as an artist that really gave him the motivation to pursue his music career. Fluid in his genres, from indie, rock, pop and reggae, Master Peace is creating honest and relatable music.

If nostalgia is what you’re after, then Peace’s latest offering ‘Overdrive’ is your answer! Sounding like your favourite 00s banger, Peace says the track’s sound was inspired by bands he listened to growing up like Blink 182 and McFly – even telling Dork magazine that it is his “Busted Song!”.

There is something really refreshing about Master Peace, and there’s a real sense of freedom in terms of his music and the honestly of his lyrics. He really is making music that he wants to and isn’t letting anyone hold him back. We can’t wait to see what more is to come from him in 2021!

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hey I’m Master Peace! From south west London, and I’m a musician that makes indie pop.

2. Who/what inspired you to start a career in music?

I’ve always been into music but it wasn’t originally my first love as a career path, but I think knowing the direction I wanted to be as an artist gave me the motivation to believe in what it could be if I put my mind to it.

3. Who are your biggest musical influences?

Artist-wise would be The 1975, Bastille, Coldplay, Nelly Furtado, Paramore. Also Usher, Brandy - it’s definitely a mix.

4. Tell us about the writing and recording process of your new release…

The writing process was very hard but helpful as well 'cause it was definitely a key that was out of my comfort zone. I wrote the tune with my collaborators George Reid and Gina Kushka over Zoom and it was definitely a new experience for me 'cause of the Covid stuff. But definitely one of my favourite records.

5. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Selling out my first ever headline show at Omeara, with one song out and in less then two weeks, last February.

6. Who would you be your dream collaboration and why?

The 1975 or Bastille, because both bands were a massive influence to me growing up and got me into writing music in general.

7. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not that I can remember if I’m honest, haven’t really met anyone like that yet.

8. If you could only listen to one song on repeat for the rest of time what would it be and why?

Coldplay 'Clocks', the song reminds me of a good time I’m my life that I always wanna re-live.

9. What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Phil Collins - 'Another Day In Paradise.'

10. What can we expect from your live shows?

My shows are an experience that you will never ever forget, 100% worth every moment!

11. When can we see you live?

I’m tryna lock something in now, so I’ll keep you guys posted but it’s around September hopefully! Fingers crossed!