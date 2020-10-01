Get To Know: Mimi Webb

20-year-old singer songwriter Mimi Webb has her school piano teacher to thank for pushing her into a music career. Influenced by Adele and Amy Winehouse, Mimi says she was inspired by their originality and ability to stay true to themselves with their music.

You may recognize Mimi’s voice from her viral track ‘Before I Go’ on TikTok. Speaking about this she says it’s definitely been one of her career highlights, and seeing "Charli D’Amelio doing her thing to it and seeing people react the way they did" was amazing. To date, the song has been streamed over 5.6 million times on Spotify and Charli’s video has been viewed over 40.8 million times on TikTok!

Mimi’s vocals are beautiful and distinct, complimenting her euphoric ballads perfectly. On her live shows she says "I want it be an intimate atmosphere! I want to keep it slightly stripped back so I can get a really build a strong connection with the audience. or certain songs there will be lots of lights and visuals but I want to make sure I can connect with the crowd and people can really get to know me through the performance." It sounds like a perfect way to experience her songs live, and we can’t until we’re able to!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name’s Mimi Webb and I am a singer and songwriter from Canterbury, Kent in the UK. I’m 20 years old and have been writing music for five years now. I’m super family orientated and love my friends, and I am constantly cracking jokes!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Moody, emotional, and fun.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Definitely my piano teacher at school when I was 15. I already knew how to play ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele on the piano, so at my first ever lesson, I played it for him and he immediately told me that I needed to pursue music as a career and fight for it.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Definitely Adele and Amy Winehouse. I’ve always felt really inspired by them both, and the fact they never ‘followed the crowd’ and always created what they believed in.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I’ve been writing so much new music and I’m so excited on what is to come! Lots of things people would never expect too! I can’t wait, it’s been such a fun process.

View the lyrics Before I go

Won't you lay me down put your hands all on me?

Hold me close

Before another night on my own



Body sideways, teenage lightweights,

Dancing round the streets

Friday nights are burning brighter, another memory

Something I could hold onto when I'm missing your face

When I can hear somebody else calling your name

But you wouldn't know you got me feeling this way ohh ohh



Oh before I go

Won't you lay me down put your hands all on me?

Hold me close

Before another night on my own

'Caus I don't know how but I miss you already

I try to I try but I know

Before I go

Before another night on my own



Body aching, heart is shaking

Can't walk out the door

I don't wanna face the drive without you any more

Something I could hold onto when I'm missing your face

When I can hear somebody else calling your name

But you wouldn't know you got me feeling this way ohh ohh



Oh Before I go

Won't you lay me down put your hands all on me?

Hold me close

Before another night on my own

'Caus I don't know how but I miss you already

I try to I try but I know

Before I go

Before another night on my own



I won't leave you on your own

Say you'll never leave me

Say you'll never leave me on my own

Before another night on my own



Oh before I go

Won't you lay me down put your hands all on me?

Hold me close (oh boy)

Before another night on my own

'Caus I don't know how but I miss you already

I try to I try but I know

Before I go

Before another night on my own



I won't leave you on your own

Say you'll never leave me

Say you'll never leave me on my own

Say you'll never leave me

Say you'll never leave me on my own

Say you'll never leave me

Say you'll never leave me on my own

Before another night on my own

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I want it be an intimate atmosphere! I want to keep it slightly stripped back so I can get a really build a strong connection with the audience. For certain songs there will be lots of lights and visuals but I want to make sure I can connect with the crowd and people can really get to know me through the performance. I can’t wait to finally get out on the road.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Having my song ‘Before I Go’ go viral on TikTok! It was amazing to see Charli D’Amelio doing her thing to it and seeing people react the way they did.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Yes! I’ve met Ariana Grande! I was in LA last year working at the same studio she was working out of with the Max Martin and his camp and I ended up walking into her as I was leaving!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

'L-O-V-E' By Nat King Cole is my all-time favorite song. I have always loved jazz!

10) When can we see you live?

Hopefully very soon once shows begin to happen again. I really can’t wait to start playing shows!