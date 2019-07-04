MTV Push

Get To Know: Netsky

The Belgian D&B don takes centre stage this week for our Get To Know interview...

Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 14:59

Netsky's lining up his next album and if 'I Don't Even Know You Anymore', his recent collaboration with none other than Bazzi and Lil Wayne is anything to go by, we're in for a treat. 

Most notable as a drum & bass producer/performer, Netsky's not afraid to step out of his lane stylistically and in this week's Get To Know he tells us a little bit more about the forthcoming Palmtrees and Powerlines, his brand new show which he'll be taking on the road at RFM Somnii this weekend and more...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hi! I’m a producer and DJ from Belgium. I’ve been DJing for about 12 years. I’m really into energetic and melodic electronic music. I like playing drum & bass and dubstep, and I try to combine that with hip hop and pop.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Happiness, summer, and love.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I grew up with parents that love music. My dad always had funk, soul or jazz playing and I got into music through him. His record collection was my first connection with music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Producers like Timbaland and Stargate in the pop scene, but also artists in drum & bass like High Contrast and Pendulum.

Netsky - I Don’t Even Know You Anymore (Audio) ft. Bazzi, Lil Wayne

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I’ve been working on music that I personally love, without looking back or limiting myself in any way, which led to a real variety in styles and genres. After meeting and working with producers Stargate in LA last year I realised I really love working on pop music. On my upcoming album Palmtrees and Powerlines I want to show two sides of me. The pop side and my love for underground dance music.

6) What can we expect from your show at RFM Somnii?

I’m bringing a brand new show with new visuals, a high energy set consisting of lots of different genres and a bunch of unreleased music.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

On stage, it was a show I did with my band in my hometown of Antwerp in Belgium at the 20,000 capacity Sportpaleis. In the studio, every single studio day last year in LA felt like a highlight.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I like to think I manage to hide being starstruck quite well. I think that’s important in this industry.

9) What’s on yourplaylists that people wouldn’t expect?

At home 90% of the time, I listen to R&B. There is so many great artists around now - 6LACK, Ella Mai, SZA, Khalid.

10) When can we see you live?

I’m touring all over Europe this summer and have a couple of dates in between in the US. And of course, I’m playing RFM Somni on the 6th of July!

