Get To Know: Niko B

Niko B, aka Tom Austin, is an internet sensation. After his track ‘Mary Berry’, paying homage to the Great British Bake Off queen went viral, he then returned with his huge follow up, ‘Who’s That What’s That’. One of the songs of the summer, the care-free track entered The Official UK Top 40 and was played all over the radio and MTV, something which Niko says has been his biggest career moment to date!

Fun, care-free and with no worries about what people think of him, Niko B seems to be the breath of fresh air 2020 needs! After an apparent failed WWE career, music was his only option. His inspirations include the likes of Joey Bada$$, Lily Allen and Tyler, The Creator. We’re so glad the wresting didn’t work out, as we wouldn’t have got the bop that is ‘Who’s That What’s That’.

He says he writes his songs from a note in his phone called “'Random Sh*t To Put in A Song'. And I just put in anything I think of or come across in my day to day life.” It seems to have worked pretty great for him so far, and we can’t wait to see what his next track will be about!

Credit: David Townhill

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I am Niko B. I have huge biceps, I love making everything from music to clothes to videos and I come from a little town called Newport Pagnell.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Bedroom, Bop, Sick.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Myself, because I try to create everything. I wanted to be a WWE wrestler but that didn’t work out so I tried music. I always want to try and be better than I was yesterday.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

My mum had a Lily Allen CD, Alright, Still which we used to play in the car all the time. Also Joey Bada$$ dropped a mixtape called 1999, he was 17 when he released it. I heard it and I was like wow at what he could achieve at that age. I got it on vinyl for Christmas the same year I heard it. As well, my dad used to show me Weird Al Yankovich and finally of course the one and only Tyler, The Creator.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

In my notes on my phone, I have one called 'Random Sh*t To Put in A Song'. And I just put in anything I think of or come across in my day to day life. It could be what I’ve had for dinner or a word like “socks” if I put on a fresh pair and think that could be sick in a song. That’s how I keep it authentic.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Good and bad dance moves. 80%/ 20% split but I’ll never throw water into the crowd. I feel so bad for them when that happens.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Coming downstairs and seeing my song on MTV was amazing, honestly I’m not just saying that. It’s 100% true. I've always watched it and thought how cool it would be to see my song being played on the TV.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I went to America when I was eight and saw Johnny Rotten in the airport, that was sick. Also, a few years ago Ed Sheeran’s car broke down in my local town and he went to the Co-op. I didn’t see it or him but it felt like a glitch in the simulation.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

There are no secrets on my playlist, expect everything. When my phone is on the aux in the car, you never know what will play.

10) When can we see you live?

I’m always free to do weddings, Bar Mitzvahs and proms. And if you need me to perform at the birth of your child, I’ll be there.