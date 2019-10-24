Get To Know: Nova Twins

Nova Twins are all about reviving punk - but with their own twist. The duo, formed of Amy Love from Essex and Georgia South from London, have been family friends for a long time. They started out making their music individually and helping each other out. Eventually, Georgia and Amy decided to form their own band and they never looked back.

Their unique sound combines grime and punk - the result a mad mix of big riffs, heavy bass and high energy.

The girls took time for us this week to chat their inspirations behind starting their career, their wide range of influence and meeting Pharrell!

Credit: Sansaa Abstract

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Amy: Hey, I’m from Essex although I basically live in Georgia’s bedroom in South East London. We are a duo and I’m on the vocals and guitar!

Georgia: Hey! I’m from South East London and I play the bass!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Georgia: Heavy, high energy, sass.

Amy: Mangled, distorted, madness.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Amy: The strong women in our family. My aunt always encouraged me from a young age, and Georgia’s parents are musicians too. They gave us full support and advice, they also got us into playing our instruments.

Georgia: Yeah I come from a very musical household. Everyone plays an instrument so I grew up trying out different instruments, then landed on the bass and it stuck! Me and Amy spent like a year being hermits when when we first started the band writing songs and finding our sound.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Amy: It's a real big mix to be honest, love Missy, New York Dolls, James Blake, Jack White, FKA twigs, Mc5, Hiatus Kaiyote, Aaliyah.. 90s R&B, 70s Glam Rock, the list goes on. Listening to a lot of different genres has played a big part on our music mash up style, that's why its hard to pin point what genre we are but that's the fun of it.

Georgia: Growing up I listened to a lot of N*E*R*D, Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Skepta, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Destiny’s Child, The Prodigy, Skrillex to name a few. But we take inspiration from random things too like if we hear a rev of an engine or something we’ll try and make a sound on our pedal board that sounds like that! We’re always searching for new sounds we can make with our bass and guitars by fiddling with our pedal boards. We call it our laboratory!

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Georgia: We mainly wrote everything together at home in London or in Hastings or Essex (where ever we were staying at the time!) We’d make rough demos, with our pedal boards set up recording ideas into Logic with drum beats that we’ve made. I’d lay down the music and Amy the lyrics then we will tweak each other’s ideas and suggest things until we feel like we’ve got the best bits in the song! We do the vibe test - if we’re not vibing or rocking out to it no one else will...

Amy: Once we finished, out of thin air Jim Abbiss (who produced Arctic Monkeys, Adele, Catfish & The Bottlemen etc) contacted us and called us into his studio. We tried out one of our new songs called 'Undertaker' and we all loved what we heard, it was an instant connection so we decided to record the whole album together. We had the best time with the studio crew, also shout out to Edd Hartwell for engineering and Fabio for assisting!

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Amy: It usually ends in a sweaty mosh! The more we play, the more diverse the audience gets, which is amazing as you don’t often see mixed crowds in rock music. It's exciting to see the growth. We are pushing for more women at the front of our shows and a more inclusive environment for everybody.

Georgia: High energy, big riffs, rave party vibes with a bite... It’s a workout for us and the audience, we all end up dripping haha. People always come up to us at the end saying how much they appreciated being in such a diverse crowd in a rock environment, it always makes our night as we’re doing this because we didn’t have a reflection to look up to being women of colour in the rock scene growing up so we want to show the new generation that they can be their most authentic self while rocking out too.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Amy: Ooh, thats a tricky one! Personally I would say finishing our first album and playing our first proper headline shows on tour was pretty special. After doing a year of festivals and club dates, it’s nice to see people coming back to see us in their local areas!

Georgia: Deffo a tricky one... for me it’s between playing festivals in South Africa, Reunion Island and New York! SA and Reunion was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen! We had the mad realisation that music can literally take you anywhere as we were in the middle of an insane safari trip. New York was just surreal. We’ve always dreamed of playing in New York and it was everything we hoped it would be! It felt like we were in a movie as you’d pass a tonne of places that felt weirdly familiar then realise that it’s where all your favourite movies had been filmed haha.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Amy: We had a funny meeting with Pharrell.. but thats for another time! Haha!

Georgia: Haha! I was gonna say the Pharrell time! Let’s just say mortified won’t even cover it!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Georgia: Melody Gardot, Nat King Cole, Jhene Aiko, H.E.R, Jazmine Sullivan we do love the slow jams.

Amy: I think people would expect our playlist to have all sorts of different genres on it although they might be surprised to see how many slow jams we have on there.

10) When can we see you live?

Amy: At the Crystal Rock Halloween party on the 31st or we start our headline tour February 1st 2020!! we are so excited!!

Georgia: Come see us on tour 2020!!