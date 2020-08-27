MTV Push

Get To Know: Pa Salieu

Coventry rapper Pa Salieu has had success with the likes of ‘Betty’ and ‘Bang Out’ and we're geting to know him more this week...

Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 09:00

Rising rapper Pa Salieu describes his sounds as “energy, truth, genre-less”. It’s getting a lot of people very excited, including support from the likes of 1Xtra, Annie Mac and MTV! His breakout track ‘Frontline’ at the start of the year catapulted him into the ears of many, with the video gaining over 2 million views on YouTube.

With influences from his Gambian family (he sites his aunty, a Gambian folk singer, as one of his biggest musical influences), and after having worked with a variety of artists including SL and Yusseff Days, the result is genre-bending music that has no boundaries. It feels fresh, exciting, and it’s no surprise that Pa Salieu is one of the most hotly tipped new artists of the year. With plans for his new mixtape to drop before the end of the year, we can’t wait to see what’s next from the rising artist.

Credit: Robson Scott

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m from Coventry but was born in Slough and also lived in Gambia as a kid. I’m a rapper but like to think my music doesn’t fit into one genre.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Energy. Truth. Genre-less.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I have always loved music, but it was a good friend of mine that first took me to a studio that gave me the idea that it could ever be a career and I’m so grateful for that.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

My aunty who is a folk singer back in Gambia and Vybz Kartel as his music was the first thing I listened to on repeat.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

My next single is a collaboration with a good friend of mine, an exciting new artist called Backroad Gee. I’m planning to drop my mixtape before the end of the year.

Pa Salieu - Betty (Official Music Video)

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

High energy and a live band. Sad about playing no shows this year but it’s just time to make the show better for next year!!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Filming a commercial for Burberry was a special experience. Something I could never have dreamed of.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really, but I try not to think like that.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Phil Collins.

10) When can we see you live?

Hopefully at a load of festivals next year!!

Latest News

MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
These Six Questions Will Compare Your Favourite TV Choices With The Nation
Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series
Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers

More From MTV Push

Get To Know Pa Salieu
Get To Know: Pa Salieu
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo
Get To Know Freddie Long
Get To Know: Freddie Long
MTV Push - YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know TWST
Get To Know: twst
Get To Know - Alana Maria
Get To Know: Alana Maria
Get To Know JONES
Get To Know: JONES
Tate McRae - MTV PUSH
Tate McRae
Tate McRae (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know Rebecca Garton
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton
Get To Know GRACEY
Get To Know: GRACEY

Trending Articles

These Six Questions Will Compare Your Favourite TV Choices With The Nation
MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun