Get To Know: Pa Salieu

Rising rapper Pa Salieu describes his sounds as “energy, truth, genre-less”. It’s getting a lot of people very excited, including support from the likes of 1Xtra, Annie Mac and MTV! His breakout track ‘Frontline’ at the start of the year catapulted him into the ears of many, with the video gaining over 2 million views on YouTube.

With influences from his Gambian family (he sites his aunty, a Gambian folk singer, as one of his biggest musical influences), and after having worked with a variety of artists including SL and Yusseff Days, the result is genre-bending music that has no boundaries. It feels fresh, exciting, and it’s no surprise that Pa Salieu is one of the most hotly tipped new artists of the year. With plans for his new mixtape to drop before the end of the year, we can’t wait to see what’s next from the rising artist.

Credit: Robson Scott

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m from Coventry but was born in Slough and also lived in Gambia as a kid. I’m a rapper but like to think my music doesn’t fit into one genre.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Energy. Truth. Genre-less.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I have always loved music, but it was a good friend of mine that first took me to a studio that gave me the idea that it could ever be a career and I’m so grateful for that.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

My aunty who is a folk singer back in Gambia and Vybz Kartel as his music was the first thing I listened to on repeat.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

My next single is a collaboration with a good friend of mine, an exciting new artist called Backroad Gee. I’m planning to drop my mixtape before the end of the year.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

High energy and a live band. Sad about playing no shows this year but it’s just time to make the show better for next year!!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Filming a commercial for Burberry was a special experience. Something I could never have dreamed of.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really, but I try not to think like that.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Phil Collins.

10) When can we see you live?

Hopefully at a load of festivals next year!!