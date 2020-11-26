MTV Push

Get To Know: Raissa

Your new pop obsession and Mark Ronson protégé, Raissa, is this week’s GTK!

Thursday, November 26, 2020 - 09:00

23-year-old Raissa is making pop music to excite young people, and excite she does! Signed to Mark Ronson’s label, she’s been getting a lot of love after releasing a string of tracks including ‘BULLYING BOYS’, ‘GO FAST BABY’ and latest release ‘CROWDED’. She’s also featured on Mark Ronson’s track ‘I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight’. If Mark Ronson is involved, we know she’s set for HUGE things.

Inspired by the queen of pop, Lady Gaga, Raissa too echoes her creativity and uniqueness musically and visually. She says she’s also been influenced by greats such as Prince and David Bowie – both pioneers in music and culture. Similarly, Raissa is too pushing the boundaries of typical ‘pop’ and creating her own exciting and euphoric sounding tracks that we know are going to sound incredible live. We can’t wait to hear her forthcoming debut EP HEROGIRL, out early next year.

Credit: Callum Hharrison

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Raissa, I'd like to say I make pop music, to me pop music can be anything that excites young people and makes them feel good and that's what I hope to do with my music! My mum is Spanish and my dad is French but I grew up in Beijing, Sydney and Kuala Lumpur! Lived in London for four years but moved to Los Angeles this month.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Hopeful.
Brave.
Fun.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Lady Gaga. She made me feel really early on when I was a pre-teen, that there was room for me and how my mind and heart work.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Apart from Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Sufjan Stevens, Kate Bush, Prince and Bowie are some of the really big ones that influenced me as a kid and have carried on 'til now.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I like to have as few people as possible in the studio, so usually just myself and producer who I’m comfortable with on a personal level. I’m a people person so I like feeling like I’m making my art with people I care about and who care about me. I try to go with my gut as much as possible and not overthink things.

Raissa - CROWDED (Official Video)

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Headbanging, arms stretched to the sky, dancing, jumping around. I want to make the room feel euphoric and kind, I want people to leave the show feeling a sense of hope and wonderment and I want everyone to be able to come - I only want to play accessible shows.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Honestly, it's been the interactions with fans, the messages I get, people uploading videos of themselves listening to the songs and dancing or singing along, that's what makes me emotional and joyful, it's better than being played on the radio or having someone successful recognise your work - don’t get me wrong that's super cool! But it's the listeners that tug the most at my heartstrings and reinforce my purpose - I want more of that.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I don’t really get starstruck BUT Emile Haynie was the first producer name I knew when I was like 13, and I was obsessed with his production as a teenager - getting to meet him and work with him was surreal the first time. I feel normal now but it was defiantly a pinch-me moment because of how much his work meant to me as a kid discovering their own musical journey. If I ever met Lady Gaga or Sufjan Stevens I would straight up die on the spot though.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Hmm maybe Twista, Troy Ave, Butthole Surfers and Paris Hilton.

10) When can we see you live?

As soon as it's safe and I’m told I can, I'll be there!!

