Get To Know: Rebecca Garton

After growing up in a musical household, with her father blaring out the likes of Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion and The Beatles on massive speakers and living in Nigeria listening to Dancehall, Bashment and R&B with her friends, music has always been of massive importance to Rebecca Garton.

Aged 17, she moved to the UK and was introduced to Grime, and says she was blown away by the likes of Ghetts and Wiley. The wide range of musical influences led her to pursue her career in music, and in 2014 she uploaded a cover of Emeli Sandé’s ‘Break The Law’ that kicked off her career. It quickly gained interest from producers and artists, including Krept & Konan, who featured her vocals on their album The Long Way Home. She also has a fan in the Godfather of Grime, Wiley, and has since gone on to work with Mr Eazi and Devlin, and opened for US superstar Summer Walker.

Her new single ‘All Me’ features WSTRN’s Louis Rei, demonstrates her R&B vocals paired with a slick groove. She’s incredibly passionate about female empowerment, and says her focus for her music is to make women feel good, which is a motto we LOVE. With her new EP nearly here, we can’t wait to hear more!

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

So I’m Rebecca Garton. Born and raised in Nigeria, but Ghanian British. Moved permanently to London when I was 17. Music has always been such a massive part of my life, from my dad playing it on massive speakers to studying musical theatre for a couple of months.

2. Describe your sound in three words.

Timeless. Effortless. Love.

3. Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My father definitely inspired me to start a career in music. He had an amazing voice but suffered with major anxiety and stage fright.

4.Who are your biggest musical influences?

Sade and Tina Turner. I love them. With Tina her performances, her stage presence! She oozes star! Sade is just everything. Classic and timeless. Effortless in her performance.

5. Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new album…

This EP has been in the works for years and has probably taken four/five years to really complete and get right. It would literally be getting into the studio and getting the feelings, the pain, the happiness, sadness all out. I’ve been blessed to work with some amazing writers and producers that wanted to help me share my stories.

6. What can we expect from your live shows?

My live shows are my babies. This is where I feel people get to see the real Rebecca. How vulnerable I am and how much the music means to me. I literally put my heart into my music, and I want people to leave the shows feeling like they felt that.

7. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I cannot pinpoint one highlight. Honestly there have been a few. Krept & Konan album, being a special guest for the Summer Walker and Mae Muller tours.

8. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Even when I’m starstruck, I play it so cool, but yes definitely been starstruck several times in LA.

9. What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I think people wouldn’t expect how much oldies I listen to, for example Smokey Robinson and the miracles, Gladys Knight, Cher, Patti La Belle etc.

10. When can we see you live?

I was really hoping to have my headline show this year but Ms. Rona has changed that, so I’m hoping once this is all over then we can sort that out.