Get To Know: Sam Fischer

Introducing himself to us as “that ginger kid from Sydney” Sam Fischer is extremely modest for someone who’s single, the viral smash hit ‘This City’, now stands at over 350 million worldwide streams, over 2 million worldwide sales and over 50 million video views! Sam Fischer’s soulful voice and heart-on-his sleeve lyrics have gained him fans all over the world.

Influenced by the likes of Whitney Houston, Elton John and Ed Sheeran, Sam says it was seeing John Mayer play in Sydney in 2004 that really cemented his passion to become an artist. Since his debut EP Not A Hobby he has gone on to write with the likes of Ciara and Louis Tomlinson, tour with Lewis Capaldi, and has enlisted vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato on his latest track ‘What Other People Say’.

Full of personality, Sam says his live shows will be give us “Vocals. Sass. Hips. Emotions. Honesty. Transitions. Jokes. The time of your life,” and honestly, we cannot WAIT. When things get back to normal, Sam says he plans “on not seeing the inside of my apartment for years because I’ll be out on tour. Stay tuned!!”

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from...

I’m Sam Fischer, I’m that ginger kid from Sydney, Australia who sings that ‘"this city’s gonna break my heart" song and now I’m friends with Demi Lovato and we released a song together called ‘What Other People Say’. I’m scraping 5’10 normally but on a good day I’m absolutely 5’11.

2. Who/what inspired you to start a career in music?

I wasn’t that good at anything else and singing made me really happy. After seeing John Mayer play in Sydney in 2004 I decided I wanted to do THAT.

3. Who are your biggest musical influences?

I grew up on a healthy diet of Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Elton John and Carol King, so that was the foundation. Today my biggest influences are artists like Sasha Sloan, H.E.R., John Mayer and Ed Sheeran.

4. Tell us about the writing and recording process of your new release...

I wrote ‘What Other People Say’ in early 2019 and the session was supposed to be for another artist but they didn’t turn up so we wrote for me. Demi heard it not long after we wrote it and immediately jumped on, so we had to keep it a secret for over a year but it was worth the wait. We didn’t actually meet in person until we filmed the video this year.

5. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My mum told me she hears 'This City' walking down the street almost every day in Sydney, that’s pretty special. Other than that, receiving my first plaques ever and having them be for my own song, 'This City', was a bit of a moment.

View the lyrics Thought when I grew up

I would be the same as the ones who gave me my last name

I would not give in, I would not partake

In the same old drugs everyone else takes



I'm better than that

I'm better than that

I'm living my life, so I go to heaven and never come back

But look where I'm at

Look where I'm at

I'm living the life that I said I wouldn't, I wanna go back



I used to call my mom every Sunday

So she knew her love wasn't far away

But now I'm all fucked up out in L.A.

'Cause I care more about what other people say

I used to not take chances with God's name

But it's been so long since I last prayed

And now I'm all fucked up and my heart's changed

'Cause I care more about what other people say



Yeah-yeah-yeah

Yeah-yeah-yeah

Yeah-yeah-yeah

'Cause I care more about what other people say



I wish I could shelter the boy I knew

From the constant hell I put him through

'Cause I'm all grown up and I'm black and blue

I could use some tape, I could use some glue



I'm better than that

I'm better than that

I should be living my life

So I go to heaven and never come back



I used to call my mom every Sunday

So she knew her love wasn't far away

But now I'm all fucked up out in L.A.

'Cause I care more about what other people say

I used to not take chances with God's name

But it's been so long since I last prayed

And now I'm all fucked up and my heart's changed

'Cause I care more about what other people say



Yeah-yeah-yeah

'Cause I care more about what other people say



I thought when I grew up I would be the same

As the ones who gave me my last name (oh)



I used to call my mom every Sunday

So she knew her love wasn't far away (far away)

But now I'm all fucked up out in L.A. (out in L.A.)

'Cause I care more about what other people say (what other people say)

I used to not take chances with God's name

But it's been so long since I last prayed (since I last prayed)

And now I'm all fucked up and my heart's changed

'Cause I care more about what other people say



Yeah-yeah-yeah

Yeah-yeah-yeah

Yeah-yeah-yeah

'Cause I care more about what other people say Writer(s): Ryan Williamson, Demi Lovato, Geoffrey Warburton, Sam Fischer Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6. Who would you be your dream collaboration and why?

To be fair, Demi Lovato was a dream collaboration so I’m living that dream. Another dream would be Ed Sheeran because I think he’s the best modern songwriter in the game and I think we’d make some great stuff together.

7. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I met H.E.R. in a studio and I lost my balance but played it cool I think.

8. If you could only listen to one song on repeat for the rest of time what would it be and why?

'Just Friends' by Musiq Soulchild – it just makes me feel good and every beat and melody and lyric sits so perfectly in the pocket, I could live in this song forever.

9. What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

'Ass Like That' by Victoria Monét. It’s perfect and makes me feel a cheeky bit sexy.

10. What can we expect from your live shows?

Vocals. Sass. Hips. Emotions. Honesty. Transitions. Jokes. The time of your life.

11. When can we see you live?

There’s always plans and so much to look forward to for this year. I try to get on Instagram live on Fridays to play some songs and chat with everyone. As soon as the world’s back in action though, I plan on not seeing the inside of my apartment for years because I’ll be out on tour. Stay tuned!!