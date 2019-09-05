Get To Know: Sam Tompkins

Rising artist Sam Tompkins has quickly secured a place in his listeners’ hearts, thanks to his honest songwriting and amazing vocal range. His music is reminiscent of 90s R&B, with a contemporary twist and he doesn’t hesitate to open himself up to his audience about sensitive topics, showcasing a great level of lyrical maturity at only 22 years old.

Two years ago, Sam was our Cover of the Month winner with his cover of Bebe Rexha’s ‘I Got You’. Bebe picked the winner herself and praised Sam’s cover, claiming it gave her goosebumps. In addition, Sam has performed alongside the likes of Krept & Konan, proving he’s definitely one to watch.

This week, we catch up with the Brighton native and chat Ed Sheeran, baring his heart onstage and his upcoming UK tour…

Credit: Rosie Matheson

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Sam Tompkins, I’m a 22 year old singer/songwriter from Brighton, UK.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Honest, cutting, raw.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I think I always wanted a career in music, but Ed Sheeran was the first artist that made me feel like it was possible. Ii loved his first album when I was 16 and it unlocked the songwriter in me I think. There’s been plenty of things and people that have inspired me, but he was special and came just at the right time.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Biggest musical influences are my friends that I work with. I grew up listening to all sorts of music, but working with my friends and seeing them at work is what drives me the most.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

For my single/EP, the writing process was just taking as much inspiration from my life and stuff that had happened over the years prior and just trying to make sense of it all in music; mostly to help me cope, but also to then help others too. It was just like “what’s got me down?” Then write it down with a melody. Mostly started from guitar as well.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Each show, no matter how big or small, is sure to keep you excited and captivated. I like to think I have people locked in. You can’t ignore me when I’m on stage opening my heart. I just want everyone in the room to be on my level and nine times out of 10 they are.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I think my biggest career highlight so far has been the release of my single you broke my heart so gently. Obviously, the fact it’s my first single on Island is great, but just the response from fans has been unbelievable.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not for a long time, but when I was younger all the time. Everyone I met who was at all known, I would just be like “oh my god”, but now I see these people as humans like me and it’s better that way.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

To be honest, I’m pretty predictable haha. I like to think my sound is pretty eclectic, so I don’t really know what would be unexpected. However, I am loving everything that’s coming out of the “anti pop” scene atm.

10) When can we see you live?

I am planning a tour soon across the UK and there will be other shows I’m sure. Want to perform and travel as much as possible over the next couple years.