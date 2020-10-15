Get To Know: Scribz Riley

With two Grammy awards to his name for his production and song writing, Scribz Riley is stepping out now as a fully-fledged artist. The east Londoner started out in the grime scene, MC’ing in school and then ending up in the grime crew ‘Mucky Wolfpack’. From there, he moved into production after being in the studio with his brother who is also a songwriter. Now, he has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, and has two Grammys under his belt - one being for Cardi B's ‘Ring’ ft. Kehlani!

With this range of musical influence and knowledge of production, it’s led to Scribz creating “FREE, UNEXPECTED, CONTRASTING” music – blending R&B rap and hip-hop. His three tracks currently released (‘Mandy’, ‘Impress Me’ and ‘East Side’) all showcase his versatility in his artistry and distinct sound. Visually, his creativity is also evident in his slick videos for ‘East Side’ and ‘Mandy’, and are a great indication for the creativity of his live shows. His production skills are undeniable, and his first few releases as a standalone artist have definitely also set the bar high. We can’t wait to hear more!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Scribz Riley, born and raised in east London, with a Nigerian background. I am producer and artist, music has and is always been a huge part of life it’s the only way I know how to express myself.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

FREE

UNEXPECTED

CONTRASTING

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My brother! Talay Riley. School, and my friends.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Biggest Influences would be:

Michael Jackson

Kanye West

Jeff Bhasker

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

The way I write music is different every time depending on the song. With 'Mandy' it was based on real life. I literally just did two/three takes of just freestyling on the mic and the whole song came out. I don’t really write lyrics just straight from my head most of the time.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

From my live shows, expect to have a good good time lol. I wanna make sure we go through the highs and lows. The live shows will be a experience, I’ll make sure!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

As a producer, definitely winning two Grammys. As an artist honestly seeing the reaction I got from my first release 'East Side'. The feeling was priceless and gave me the motivation I needed to keep going...

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Haha I don’t really get starstruck you know, but I saw Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad! That’s my guy, I was very gassed.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

On my iPod that people won’t expect: The Kooks - 'Naive'! I play that song all the time haha big riddim trust me!

10) When can we see you live?

I’m sure as soon as things are back to normal in the world, I’ll be hitting the stages. In the meantime I’m going to figure out something somehow haha. I’ve been practicing the live, I’m hyped for it. Stay tuned for that one!