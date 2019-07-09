MTV Push

Get To Know: Sea Girls

We're profiling London four-piece Sea Girls this week! Get to know the guys in our introducing interview here...

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 14:58

This week we shine the light on London-based band, Sea Girls. With their energetic and anthemic tracks, you’re sure to have them playing on repeat this summer…

Henry, Rory, Andrew and Oli, know a thing or two about experimenting… drummer Oli began as a singer and frontman Henry started on bass. Needless to say, they have since figured out the perfect formula. 

When the humble lads of Sea Girls first began playing shows, they expected no one to turn up. Instead, they were surprised by packed venues and enthusiastic crowds. If that doesn’t speak volumes to the music they make, we don’t know what does. Their catchy, upbeat and relatable tunes even earned them their place as the only band named on BBC’s Sound Of 2019 list!

The boys are booked and busy, with loads of festivals ahead of them as well as an exciting 10 date UK tour coming up… and we were lucky to catch the boys and talk inspo, live shows and career highlights… 

Sea Girls

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hello! We are Sea Girls and we’re a band from London. We all met at school and played in various bands together before coming together to finally form Sea Girls a few years ago.  

2) Describe your sound in three words… 

Catchy, loud and danceable.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I think it was the chance to play with friends. We played in bands from when we were teenagers and it felt very exciting because it was so new. We always liked music but it’s a totally different experience playing in front of a crowd, even it is just bad covers. 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

We are influenced by just good songs. It doesn’t necessarily matter who they’re by - a great tune transcends artists and genres. That being said, we can’t help the music we grew up with filtering into the mix. We were in our early teens when there was a big surge in guitar music like The Killers, Kings Of Leon and Bloc Party that you can definitely hear in our sound. 

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

We write and record whenever we can between playing festivals or being out on tour.  We’ve recently had a good amount of time in the studio to stretch our recording legs more. Normally we were straight in and out to record a single, but this time we got a chunk of songs down. It’s very exciting to have so many new songs but we also really want to start playing them live!

View the lyrics
I was full, shining
And when you took it, I felt thin
On a call, in a fight
I took it all last night
And I wonder why I've gone out tonight
When I know I'd rather be
In a freshman year, when you just got here
And you only wanted me
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
You're not the inspiration
You're not the reason for this song
If you want an explanation
The damage is, damage is done
Drop a bomb on the past
Yeah well, nothing ever lasts
And there's no going back
Who needs memories?
Of a freshman year when you just got here
And you only wanted me
Now I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
You're not the inspiration
You're not the reason for this song
If you want an explanation
The damage is, damage is done
Don't try to make me jealous
I don't care if you're getting off with him
Just so there's no confusion
The damage is, damage is done
I'm talking to myself again
I'm talking to myself again
I'm talking to myself again
I'm talking to myself again
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
No, I don't really wanna dance
You're not the inspiration
You're not the reason for this song
If you want an explanation
The damage is, damage is done
Don't try to make me jealous
I don't care if you're getting off with him
Just so there's no confusion
The damage is, damage is
Talking to myself again
Talking to myself again
I'm talking to myself again
The damage is, damage is done
You're not the inspiration
You're not the reason for this song
If you ask for an explanation
The damage is, damage is done
Writer(s): JUSTIN JAMES HAYWARD-YOUNG, WILLIAM ANTHONY JOHN BLOOMFIELD, HENRY WILLIAM JOHN BENJAMIN CAMAMILE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A singalong, a dance along and hopefully a damn good time. We love it and you can always catch us having as much fun as the crowd, we can’t really help ourselves. 

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

We’re constantly finding highlights! This year has been crazy so far - we’ve done our biggest U.K. tour to date, signed a record deal, released some songs we love and played some amazing festivals. 

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I’ve seen a lot of people from afar at festivals and not had the guts to go and talk to them. I know Rory and Andrew were stunned into silence by seeing Rita Ora in the catering tent at Reading Festival. 

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Probably just a lot of different music. We recently covered Katy Perry’s 'Never Really Over' on Radio 1 so maybe that’s less of a surprise now but it’s definitely not just guitar music. 

10) When can we see you live?

We’ve still got a lot of festivals to go then we’ll be straight out on our ten date U.K. tour in October, which will include our biggest gig to date at London’s Forum Kentish Town.  

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Anwar Hadid And Dua Lipa Seemingly Confirm Their Romance With Loved Up Pics
Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Sophie Turner Shares The First Look At Her Diamond Wedding Ring From Joe Jonas
Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits

More From MTV Push

MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Hamzaa - London - MTV PUSH Live At MTV Music Week Plymouth 2019
Hamzaa
Hamzaa – London (MTV PUSH Live at MTV Music Week Plymouth) | MTV Music
Jvck James - MTV PUSH Live At MTV Music Week Plymouth 2019
Jvck James
Jvck James – Fall Free (MTV PUSH Live at MTV Music Week Plymouth) | MTV Music
MTV PUSH - Mabel
Mabel
Mabel (MTV PUSH)
RAY BLK - MTV PUSH Live At MTV Music Week Plymouth 2019
RAY BLK
RAY BLK – Run Run (MTV PUSH Live at MTV Music Week Plymouth) | MTV Music
Get To Know Easy Life
Get To Know: Easy Life
Get To Know The Fedz
Get To Know: The Fedz
Get To Know: Cassyette
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - RuthAnne
RuthAnne
RuthAnne - 'Superman' (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music

Trending Articles

A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive