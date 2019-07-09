Get To Know: Sea Girls

This week we shine the light on London-based band, Sea Girls. With their energetic and anthemic tracks, you’re sure to have them playing on repeat this summer…

Henry, Rory, Andrew and Oli, know a thing or two about experimenting… drummer Oli began as a singer and frontman Henry started on bass. Needless to say, they have since figured out the perfect formula.

When the humble lads of Sea Girls first began playing shows, they expected no one to turn up. Instead, they were surprised by packed venues and enthusiastic crowds. If that doesn’t speak volumes to the music they make, we don’t know what does. Their catchy, upbeat and relatable tunes even earned them their place as the only band named on BBC’s Sound Of 2019 list!

The boys are booked and busy, with loads of festivals ahead of them as well as an exciting 10 date UK tour coming up… and we were lucky to catch the boys and talk inspo, live shows and career highlights…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hello! We are Sea Girls and we’re a band from London. We all met at school and played in various bands together before coming together to finally form Sea Girls a few years ago.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Catchy, loud and danceable.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I think it was the chance to play with friends. We played in bands from when we were teenagers and it felt very exciting because it was so new. We always liked music but it’s a totally different experience playing in front of a crowd, even it is just bad covers.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

We are influenced by just good songs. It doesn’t necessarily matter who they’re by - a great tune transcends artists and genres. That being said, we can’t help the music we grew up with filtering into the mix. We were in our early teens when there was a big surge in guitar music like The Killers, Kings Of Leon and Bloc Party that you can definitely hear in our sound.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

We write and record whenever we can between playing festivals or being out on tour. We’ve recently had a good amount of time in the studio to stretch our recording legs more. Normally we were straight in and out to record a single, but this time we got a chunk of songs down. It’s very exciting to have so many new songs but we also really want to start playing them live!

I was full, shining

And when you took it, I felt thin

On a call, in a fight

I took it all last night

And I wonder why I've gone out tonight

When I know I'd rather be

In a freshman year, when you just got here

And you only wanted me

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

You're not the inspiration

You're not the reason for this song

If you want an explanation

The damage is, damage is done

Drop a bomb on the past

Yeah well, nothing ever lasts

And there's no going back

Who needs memories?

Of a freshman year when you just got here

And you only wanted me

Now I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

You're not the inspiration

You're not the reason for this song

If you want an explanation

The damage is, damage is done

Don't try to make me jealous

I don't care if you're getting off with him

Just so there's no confusion

The damage is, damage is done

I'm talking to myself again

I'm talking to myself again

I'm talking to myself again

I'm talking to myself again

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

No, I don't really wanna dance

You're not the inspiration

You're not the reason for this song

If you want an explanation

The damage is, damage is done

Don't try to make me jealous

I don't care if you're getting off with him

Just so there's no confusion

The damage is, damage is

Talking to myself again

Talking to myself again

I'm talking to myself again

The damage is, damage is done

You're not the inspiration

You're not the reason for this song

If you ask for an explanation

Writer(s): JUSTIN JAMES HAYWARD-YOUNG, WILLIAM ANTHONY JOHN BLOOMFIELD, HENRY WILLIAM JOHN BENJAMIN CAMAMILE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A singalong, a dance along and hopefully a damn good time. We love it and you can always catch us having as much fun as the crowd, we can’t really help ourselves.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

We’re constantly finding highlights! This year has been crazy so far - we’ve done our biggest U.K. tour to date, signed a record deal, released some songs we love and played some amazing festivals.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I’ve seen a lot of people from afar at festivals and not had the guts to go and talk to them. I know Rory and Andrew were stunned into silence by seeing Rita Ora in the catering tent at Reading Festival.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Probably just a lot of different music. We recently covered Katy Perry’s 'Never Really Over' on Radio 1 so maybe that’s less of a surprise now but it’s definitely not just guitar music.

10) When can we see you live?

We’ve still got a lot of festivals to go then we’ll be straight out on our ten date U.K. tour in October, which will include our biggest gig to date at London’s Forum Kentish Town.