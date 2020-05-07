Get To Know: Sfven

With a unique electro-pop sound, described by himself as ‘yum diddly tum’ Sfven, aka Jamie Clarke, has gone from making music in his bedroom to recording live sessions at the legendary Maida Vale studios. Flume, Bon Iver and Clairo all influence his alternative-electro tracks, combined with sweet, heartfelt lyrics. There’s a youthful charm to Sfven’s music and lyrics that only add to his endearment.

He has his accidental attendance at a music production lecture whilst at uni to thank for his push to becoming an artist. That however, also unfortunately halted his aspiring career as an astronaut. We don’t mean to be selfish, but we’re glad he’s down here on Earth producing music, rather than up in space.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

So my real name is Jamie, I’m 22, from Derby and my favourite food is pizza, specifically Margherita. I like long walks and a cuppa. I’m not very good at pool.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Yum diddly tum.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Hmmm… I’ve said this before but it was either try be a musician or an astronaut and my maths isn’t good so I probably wouldn’t have made it into space camp. But really I think my friends did and still do really inspire me and I think if it wasn’t for some lovely people I wouldn’t be doing music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I’ve always enjoyed Chance the Rapper's mixtapes, I think they’re awesome. At the minute I’m big into Andy Shauf, Clairo and girl in red :)

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

So it really varies from project to project, but for my debut EP I wrote and produced everything which was really cool… I just had a lot of fun and wrote some songs with some really good mates. But every song normally starts and ends in my bedroom which I love.

Feeling the weight of it all

Got too caught up on sleeping

I forgot what was wrong

Was I wrong?

On and on



And you know all the avenues inside my head

I've been catching up on wishing I could rest

The more I turn, the more I wish



Sitting with the bones inside my closet

Knowing they've won

Tangled in my head, lay in bed

'Til they come undone

But I just can't seem to sink into nothing else

Caught between the sheets and the flowerbeds

Sitting with the bones inside my closet

Knowing they've won

But I'm under their thumb



Is this real or am I dreaming instead?

'Cause all I can feel is my head on this wheel

And I'm stuck with regret



And now you're on the outside

Looking into all the torture

But nothing ever seems to go the way I've planned

I should have warned ya



Sitting with the bones inside my closet

Knowing they've won

Tangled in my head, lay in bed

'Til they come undone

But I just can't seem to sink into nothing else

Caught between the sheets and the flowerbeds

Sitting with the bones inside my closet

Knowing they've won

But I'm under their thumb

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I am a very very lucky boy because I get to share the stage with my amazing band, 'The Mango Chutneys’. And generally we just have a fun time on stage and a bit of a boogie. I’d love to get some pyrotechnics at some point - fireworks would be badass.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

So far it would definitely be when me and The Chutneys headed to Maida Vale to record a live session for Radio 1… that blew my mind. Other than that I’d say my Nan enjoying my songs, that’s nice.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not yet… which is quite sad, one day.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Recently I’ve been jamming out to the Ratatouille soundtrack.

10) When can we see you live?

Well unfortunately I don’t really know the answer to that question at the mo, and I’m very sad for everyone in the music biz and hope everyones alright :)