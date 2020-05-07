MTV Push

Get To Know: Sfven

With support already from the likes of Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens, Sfven is quickly becoming our new indie-pop fav...

Thursday, May 7, 2020 - 09:00

With a unique electro-pop sound, described by himself as ‘yum diddly tum’ Sfven, aka Jamie Clarke, has gone from making music in his bedroom to recording live sessions at the legendary Maida Vale studios. Flume, Bon Iver and Clairo all influence his alternative-electro tracks, combined with sweet, heartfelt lyrics. There’s a youthful charm to Sfven’s music and lyrics that only add to his endearment.

He has his accidental attendance at a music production lecture whilst at uni to thank for his push to becoming an artist. That however, also unfortunately halted his aspiring career as an astronaut. We don’t mean to be selfish, but we’re glad he’s down here on Earth producing music, rather than up in space.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

So my real name is Jamie, I’m 22, from Derby and my favourite food is pizza, specifically Margherita. I like long walks and a cuppa. I’m not very good at pool.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Yum diddly tum.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Hmmm… I’ve said this before but it was either try be a musician or an astronaut and my maths isn’t good so I probably wouldn’t have made it into space camp. But really I think my friends did and still do really inspire me and I think if it wasn’t for some lovely people I wouldn’t be doing music.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I’ve always enjoyed Chance the Rapper's mixtapes, I think they’re awesome. At the minute I’m big into Andy Shauf, Clairo and girl in red :)

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album… 

So it really varies from project to project, but for my debut EP I wrote and produced everything which was really cool… I just had a lot of fun and wrote some songs with some really good mates. But every song normally starts and ends in my bedroom which I love.

View the lyrics
Feeling the weight of it all
Got too caught up on sleeping
I forgot what was wrong
Was I wrong?
On and on

And you know all the avenues inside my head
I've been catching up on wishing I could rest
The more I turn, the more I wish

Sitting with the bones inside my closet
Knowing they've won
Tangled in my head, lay in bed
'Til they come undone
But I just can't seem to sink into nothing else
Caught between the sheets and the flowerbeds
Sitting with the bones inside my closet
Knowing they've won
But I'm under their thumb

Is this real or am I dreaming instead?
'Cause all I can feel is my head on this wheel
And I'm stuck with regret

And now you're on the outside
Looking into all the torture
But nothing ever seems to go the way I've planned
I should have warned ya

Sitting with the bones inside my closet
Knowing they've won
Tangled in my head, lay in bed
'Til they come undone
But I just can't seem to sink into nothing else
Caught between the sheets and the flowerbeds
Sitting with the bones inside my closet
Knowing they've won
But I'm under their thumb
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I am a very very lucky boy because I get to share the stage with my amazing band, 'The Mango Chutneys’. And generally we just have a fun time on stage and a bit of a boogie. I’d love to get some pyrotechnics at some point - fireworks would be badass.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

So far it would definitely be when me and The Chutneys headed to Maida Vale to record a live session for Radio 1… that blew my mind. Other than that I’d say my Nan enjoying my songs, that’s nice.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not yet… which is quite sad, one day.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Recently I’ve been jamming out to the Ratatouille soundtrack.

10) When can we see you live?

Well unfortunately I don’t really know the answer to that question at the mo, and I’m very sad for everyone in the music biz and hope everyones alright :)

Latest News

Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He’s Engaged To Gigi Hadid
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have ‘Split’ After Two Years Together
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces New Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Sfven
Get To Know: Sfven
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Tyler Cameron Blasts Claims That He’s The Real Father Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby
Get To Know Brother Leo
Get To Know: Brother Leo
Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight

More From MTV Push

Get To Know Sfven
Get To Know: Sfven
Get To Know Brother Leo
Get To Know: Brother Leo
Get To Know Grace Davies
Get To Know: Grace Davies
Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony
Blvckhaze - MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Blvckhaze
Blvckhaze – SWA (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Get To Know Trevor Daniel
Get To Know: Trevor Daniel
MTV Push - Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Doja Cat (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know: Bree Runway
Get To Know: Bree Runway
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
MTV PUSH Live - YUNGBLUD
MTV Push
MTV PUSH Live At Village Underground | Performance Highlights
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume

Trending Articles

Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He’s Engaged To Gigi Hadid
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have ‘Split’ After Two Years Together
Get To Know Sfven
Get To Know: Sfven
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
James Charles Is Messaging Fans After Leaking His Own Phone Number
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs