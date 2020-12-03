Get To Know: Shane Codd

Up-and-coming Irish DJ and producer Shane Codd has burst onto the scene with his dance banger ‘Get Out My Head’. The 23-year old says he’s always wanted to be a DJ, inspired by dance music in the 90s and 00s and being influenced heavily by massive EDM artists like Avicii and Swedish House Mafia. He’s says he loves 90s and 00s Trance so much that he created a Spotify playlist dedicated to the genre, and this alone has over 80,000 followers!



Shane says wanted to create a track that could help you escape life in 2020 and the vocals for his debut single ‘Get Out My Head’ did just that. A viral sensation, he says the piano-led house track really helped him to distract himself from COVID life and hoped it did for listeners too. That it did, and we can’t wait until we can get straight back on the dancefloor to hear this tune as it’s going to be huge!!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I'm originally from Dublin, Ireland but I moved to Cavan, a countryside place in Ireland when I was 11. I've always had a love for music and I have been heavily influenced by dance music from the 90s/00s and chart music from those times.

I grew up listening to this music from family playing it and the radio. I love 90s and 00s dance music so much that I made a Spotify playlist dedicated to this genre, which now has over 80,000 followers today, it's called Trance Anthems 90s-00s.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

I like to think my sound is melodic, uplifting and emotional.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I always dreamed of being a DJ and a music producer as I loved music so much. Avicii and DJs from the 2010s inspired me and also seeing other Irish producers like RobbieG making music was inspiring. I take inspiration from a lot of sources, another big inspiration of mine was Conor McGregor because he showed that you could go against the odds and chase your dream.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

90s and 2000s dance music and EDM artists from the 2010s like Avicii and Swedish House Mafia. There are a lot of influences for me, when I was a kid and we first moved to Cavan, we stayed in our school in Dublin as my Mam worked in Dublin. We would commute 1.5 hours to Dublin every morning for school and we would often be stuck in traffic, all we had on the journeys was the radio and music. I would listen to music all the time on those journeys.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I started with the vocal and built the track around it, starting with the lead piano and then chopping the vocal and adding melodic synths. The idea of 'Get Out My Head' for me meant getting the stress of the current times out of your head and being able to feel good. The track made me dream about being at festivals and clubs again. I also dreamt about playing the tune and seeing people dancing.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I think with me being a new act I have the ability to surprise people and show them something new. I will play 90s and 2000s dance music and gems from the last 20 years in dance music and also a lot of new house music. I will take inspiration from Eric Prydz and his light shows. I would try to incorporate the feeling of completely losing yourself and enjoying the music.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Being signed to Polydor and having my latest track take off has been the highlight of my career so far. Seeing it at number 1 on Shazam in the UK and Ireland is amazing. I'm hoping it reaches a high chart spot.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I met Gareth Bale when I was 16 in an amusement park in Florida, I was so shocked to see him I couldn't believe it. We saw him in the airport again when we were leaving - safe to say I was starstruck. I also met Raheem Sterling in Venice, a few years ago, he was the nicest guy ever. I really admire him.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Everyday it changes sometimes I listen to house and some days I listen to 80s music. I love rap music, especially legends like Eminem, 2pac, Biggie and 50 Cent. Today was some RnB from the 2000s and Mariah Carey was in there. I listen to a lot of different music Irish music being in there as well.

10) When can we see you live?

I hope to be able to play live next summer, I'd love to play all over the UK and Ireland and even all over the world if possible. It's my dream to play in Ibiza, I've never been there.