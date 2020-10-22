Get To Know: somegirlnamedanna

Minnesota-born Anna Balfany, aka somegirlnamedanna, is making quirky, relatable pop music – think Billie Eilish mixed with the sounds of Lorde and songwriting of Julia Michaels (glorious, we know!). Inspired by who she calls “prolific” songwriters Tori Amos, Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman, Anna has really focused on the storytelling in her lyrics, especially during quarantine, getting even more creative with her songwriting ability.

When asked to describe her sound, she says that it’s “changing all the time. But what has stayed consistent has been “love for lyrics”.” When listening to her tracks, alongside the insanely catchy pop hooks, you really do get a sense of the passion she has for storytelling in her lyrics. This is no more apparent than on her honestly raw track ‘kitchen table’.

For her live shows, Anna says she’s “excited to get to be really vulnerable with my new songs and also jump and dance a lot” and we cannot WAIT for that day, as a dance is definitely what we all need right now!

somegirlnamedanna

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hi!! My name is Anna and I grew up on a farm in Minnesota. I spent most of my time either on the old grand piano in the living room or painting with my mom in the kitchen while we listened to Tori Amos.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

As I’ve been writing for the new project, I have explored new sounds and feel myself and my sound changing all the time. But what has stayed consistent has been “love for lyrics”.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My mom always pushed me to stay passionate and work hard, so she has been an incredible inspiration for me. As I grew up, she would always be painting and singing - there was never a creatively dull moment around us.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Prolific storytellers like Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, and Tori Amos influenced my music and desire to be a songwriter at a young age.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album...

I have been writing nonstop during quarantine. After being isolated for most of the year, it’s safe to say that I have gotten more creative than ever with vocal production and songwriting. I have also been working with other songwriters and producers over Zoom and FaceTime - we have been learning to adapt and find new ways to be creative together.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I just salivated. LIVE SHOWS!? Did someone say live shows?! Being still in the midst of a pandemic, I have been putting most of my creative energy into songwriting, but when live shows do happen again, I’m excited to get to be really vulnerable with my new songs and also jump and dance a lot because it will be a very exciting time.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Having music out and being able to connect with new people everyday has been the coolest thing. Music can really help us a lot in what we are going through and I have really enjoyed chatting with new friends about it. Also, having my face on the MTV billboard in Times Square was probably one of the coolest things ever.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I’m just an awkward human in general so I get starstruck a lot. When I kicked it with Jon Bellion in New York it took every bone in my body not to geek over his talent as a lyricist and a producer. And there was this time with this incredibly talented musician from Nashville, but I got so nervous that when he went to shake my hand I accidentally put out my left hand (I’m right handed) and he yelled “we’re both lefties!!” And now if I ever see him again I have to make sure to pretend that I’m left handed.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I have an obsession with crime podcasts. I also love classical music and used to have to listen to it while I did my homework for my college classes.

10) When can we see you live?

Well, this year is just not going to happen for live shows. But I am hoping to play live here and there in 2021 - I guess it just depends on the state of the world. But I am completely stoked for the moment I can play live music and be with people again.