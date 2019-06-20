Get To Know: The Fedz

They say two heads are better than one... What about 13? Introducing The Fedz, a 13 member, London based collective of singers, rappers, musicians and visual artists with one goal - to make music without gimmicks.

The Fedz dived head first onto the scene in 2016 letting their music speak for itself, sending their track to 1Xtra without any more info than just their name. It shot straight onto the 1Xtra B list making a firm impression on tastemakers such as Trevor Nelson, DJ Targer and Clara Amfo.

A socially conscious group too - their track 'The Traveller' was released in support of the Refugee Community Kitchen - The Fedz are on a mission to make a difference in more ways than one.

Ahead of their return to Glastonbury next week, we found out a little bit more about them...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We're a collective from London who are all from different backgrounds, have different perspectives and have weirdly and wonderfully found each other. As someone once said about us, "we all look like we met on the top deck of a night bus."

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Sincere, unique, addictive.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

As a collective we were all inspired by different factors – I think the unifying force is that we constantly inspire each other – we’re a family.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Again all of us have different influences – that’s what makes us eclectic – but we respect each others tastes and try to incorporate it into our overall sound.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

This new single, 'Warning Child', was recorded over a few sessions. As a collective we don’t have a set way of recording – sometimes all of us record together, other times just a few of us, but we have made sure that every member is represented on the album because the collective is our power.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Fun, good vibes, energy and a sea of smiles.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Glastonbury 2017 when we did a live BBC TV session just before The Foo Fighters headlined…and we were amazing!!!!!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Well we're going to grass up Dr No here – she loves Sampha and during Parklife he had his dressing room next to ours and it took her an hour and three3 drinks to pluck up the courage to tell him she thought he was fantastic and get a really awkward photo with him.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I wonder who we can grass up here – COMMANDER has Justin Bieber on most of his playlist!!!

10) When can we see you live?

We're playing The Glade stage at Glastonbury – Saturday 6.30pm.