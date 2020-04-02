Get To Know: Trevor Daniel

Trevor Daniel has just released his debut album Nicotine and honestly, we can’t get enough of it. Full of trap-fused rhythms and nods to his influences including Kid Cudi and Kanye West, the album carries on sonically from his huge breakout track ‘Falling’. The TikTok viral hit may make it look like Daniel’s career has only just started, but he has been honing his craft throughout his teenage years, with him claiming his devotion to music was due to his “lack of interest in anything else.”

Jump to Daniel, now aged 25, and his devotion has led him to create the perfect fusion of R&B influenced melodies mixed with heartfelt pop ballads, all produced with a trap beat that is sure to get you hooked.

Credit: Cian Moore

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Trevor Daniel, I make music. I like long walks on the beach. I’m from Houston, Texas.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

It is me.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Music itself honestly inspired me but I loved listening to Drake and Kid Cudi. Also my lack of interest in anything else.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Drake, and long days at guitar center.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

It was all over the place but I was at an Airbnb with my friends just making music and having an end goal of an consistent album story wise but we were just in there mostly creating.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

During the live shows I really want to interact with fans to the fullest degree. I really feel like the visual aspect of performing is just as important as the Sonics. I want them to feel everything that they felt when they first heard the music. But in person.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

So far my biggest highlight has been the overwhelming response from fans with their support of the music.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I bumped into Hilary Duff one time at the Soho House. I didn’t meet her but I was pretty excited the whole day.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Kings of Leon! That’s my jam.

10) When can we see you live?

When can I see you live?? That’s the real question. Haha. I can’t wait for this quarantine to end!