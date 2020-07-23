Get To Know: twst

Welsh artist twst is making music about her relationship with the world, and how she interacts and reacts with it. Truly experimental, and musically fluid, the lack of boundaries she has when it comes to lyrics, production, and singing is what makes her so brilliantly intriguing and captivating to listen to and watch.

Inspired by her experiences of the digital world, and the relationship she has with this, her music is the epitome of a modern, futuristic popstar. After also working with pop producer Rob Kinelski who’s worked with Billie Eilish and King Princess, she perfectly captures the unique modern experience of 20-somethings today. This is no more perfectly demonstrated by her tracks ‘Girl On Your TV’ and the ironic and honest ‘sad girls club but you gotta be cute’. She cites the likes of David Bowie and Kate Bush as a few of her musical inspirations. Both creatives of their time, twst too feels like she has this abundance of creativity in her music and visuals that captures the 21st century lifestyle so well.

Sit back, and get ready to be transported to another world with twst!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hi ༼☯﹏☯༽ I’m twst 'n I’m from Barry, Wales but live in LDN. I write and produce my music and make visuals for my songs. I write a lot about my relationship with technology, finding soul in desensitised environments and exploring these things through a hyperreal lens.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Metamodern, aspirational, trigger.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Michael Jackson. He was my first musical obsession. I was obsessed with his ability to connect on such a global scale and more than that, I was just so drawn to his personal darkness and how I saw that manifest in the music and yet still resonate so widely.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

David Bowie, Kate Bush, Björk, Britney, Fiona Apple, Elliot Smith, PC Music, Drain Gang, Rachmaninov, SOPHIE.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I always start with lyrics first and there’s generally only ever one thing I really want to write about. I get hyper focused when I’m writing. The recording was mostly done in my room and the production process is very much me learning as I go. When I produce, it’s usually getting something out that I can already hear in my head rather than looking for sounds per se. I also collaborate on writing with my bestie Eden Tredwell and Pier Danio Forni on production.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

I started a night in LDN called “Without thickeners” 'n I’ve wanted this to be a genre fluid event which brings different scenes and communities together, I’m very interested in that. So far we’ve had bone slim (nine8 collective) sbk, glitch the drag queen, husky l8ps and joy annonymous. I also made a visual for my whole set with my mate Milky, which we’ve got running thru led screens. HiGh nRg!!!!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Without thickeners because it's the real thing, real energy, all that s**t you can’t experience online.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I met Christine and the Queens not long back at some party and I was struck by how her energy IRL is the same as her general persona, she was proper warm 'n interested and that was beautiful.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

A lot of classical 'n some Disney.

10) When can we see you live?

Behind a screen soon.